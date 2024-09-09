The best washer and dryer deals for fall 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LG, Samsung The Home Depot, Best Buy, Wayfair

Our in-house tech experts have yet to see an appliance that'll automatically fold your clothes, but we have seen some huge tech advancements in washers and dryers, making them more energy-efficient and easier to use than ever before. Even better: So many washer and dryer brands, including GE and LG, are offering discounts on some of the best washers and dryers of 2024. Now is the perfect time to update your laundry appliances with new models that offer all the hottest tech and features.

Some retailers are even offering appliance bundle deals, where you can get an even better price on a washer and dryer if you buy both appliances together, or also snag a new refrigerator or new electric range at the same time.

Single unit front load LG WashTower, $700 off

LG

Ideal for apartments and other small spaces, this single-unit LG WashTower includes both a 4.5 cu. ft. washer and a 7.4 cu. ft. electric dryer. And just because it's small doesn't mean it's not smart; built-in sensors can detect fabric texture and load size, and then customize the cycle accordingly.

Get this compact LG WashTower while it's on sale for $1,699. That's $700 off, and you may qualify for an additional rebate of up to $15 on top of that. If you bundle two or more appliances with your purchase (the LG WashTower counts as one appliance), you'll save even more -- up to an additional $200.

And the deal gets even better: LG is including an extra year of its ThinQ limited warranty coverage for free (a $185 value).

LG high-efficiency stackable smart front load washer and smart electric dryer, save $900

Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy has a hefty selection of major appliances on sale, including top-rated washer and dryer sets.

This 4.7-star-rated LG set includes a 4.5 cu. ft., high-efficiency, front load washer with steam and a 7.4 cu. ft. smart electric dryer with steam. It comes in black or white steel.

The washer features LG's TurboWash 360-degree technology, with five water jets that spray clothes from different angles; the speed wash setting can complete a load in just 15 minutes.

The dryer has a turbo steam setting that removes wrinkles from clothes in 10 minutes. Both feature tempered glass doors and are Wi-Fi enabled -- the machines can be controlled via the ThinQ mobile app.

You can get this washer and dryer package at Best Buy for just $1,500 right now, a savings of $900.

GE Profile high-efficiency smart top load washer and electric dryer, save 35%

Wayfair

The GE Profile 5.4 cubic feet high-efficiency smart top load washer, available in sapphire blue and diamond gray, offers advanced features for intuitive laundry care.

Its adaptive SmartDispense adjusts the amount dispensed using the SmartHQ app, while the smart wash and rinse sensors optimize wash and rinse times. Microban antimicrobial technology helps prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria within the machine.

Right now, you can get this washer for 37% off its list price of $1,299, bringing the price down to $827. A matching dryer is also available on sale.

LG mega capacity smart front load electric all-in-one washer dryer combo, save $1,000

The Home Depot

We love this 5.0 cu. ft. mega-capacity LG smart front load electric all-in-one washer and dryer combo. As its name suggests, it's one appliance that serves as both a washer and dryer. With it, you can wash and dry a full laundry load in less than two hours and not have to move your clothing between two separate appliances.

This unit has a full-color LCD digital dial control, uses inverter pump technology, offers a ventless design and takes advantage of AI technology. The washer features LG's 360-degree turbo wash tech and automatic detergent and fabric softener dispenser feature. And like so many of LG's latest washers and dryers, this one can be controlled and monitored using the company's ThinQ mobile app.

The Home Depot currently has this washer/dryer combo unit on sale for $1,000 off, which brings the price down to $1,999. Plus, you'll save an instant $250 off via Home Depot's Buy More Save More deal (through Sept. 12, 2024), bringing the final price to $1,749.

You may qualify for rebates, too, depending on where you live.