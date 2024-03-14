The best sunrise alarm clocks for spring will wake you gently

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getting out of bed doesn't have to be hard now that Daylight Savings Time is here. Invest in an alarm clock that won't just wake you up, but one that can wake you up feeling refreshed by simulating a natural sunrise.

We've found sunrise alarm clock models that can get you up and out of bed with soft light, noises, music, meditations and more. Some of these alarm clocks will also help you wind down and go to sleep.

The following top-rated alarm clocks from Hatch, Loftie and more can help anyone rise and shine on time -- even the deepest of sleepers. All of these bedside essentials feature many positive customer reviews.

Jall wake up light alarm clock

The Jall wake up light alarm clock is an Amazon bestseller, with a 4.3-star rating (over 25,600 reviews). When it's time to wake up, the clock will play one of seven sounds and gradually adjust its light from 10% brightness up to 100% over 10, 20 or 30 minutes. It has a dual alarm feature, so two people can wake up at different times. There's a weekend mode, too, if you prefer to sleep in on your days off.

There's a built-in FM radio, and the light can be used as mood lighting -- there are multiple color options and 20 levels of brightness to suit any mood.

Regularly $53, right now you get this Amazon bestseller for $37 after coupon.

Philips SmartSleep wake-up light



Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that she feels that "everyone should have a sunrise wake-up alarm. It has the option for sound but some of us are able to wake up to light only. Our circadian rhythm is regulated by consistency and light. Bright light in the morning is important to stop melatonin production and assist with our final awakening."

The Philips SmartSleep alarm clock simulates sunrise and sunset with five natural wake-up sounds to choose from. It includes an FM radio, tap snooze option and an automatic dimmable display. It can also function as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings.

The Loftie alarm clock has a dimmable display, nightlight and a two-phase alarm. The first alarm phase is gentle, while the second phase really gets you up and at 'em. You can customize your alarm tone, volume and day-of-the-week settings.

The Loftie also functions as a white noise machine (or a provider of nature soundscapes). Its Bluetooth speaker plays music, podcasts and more. And if that isn't enough, the Loftie also offers a sleep timer, blackout mode and wellness content, including breath work, meditation music and guided meditation.

Regularly $150, it's on sale at Loftie now for just $119.

Hatch Restore 2

Wake to a gentle sunrise, with light that gradually brightens before your alarm sounds. The Hatch Restore 2 features a library of alarm and meditation sounds, a reading light with 22 color offerings and reduced blue light to encourage relaxation and cue your body for sleep. Choose from three colors.

The Hatch Restore 2 has a nearly five-star rating on the brand's website. One reviewer wrote, "I used to be so tired in the morning and constantly hit snooze. The rain sound helps me fall asleep at night and the light/noise in the morning is so pleasant. I feel more well rested and not groggy when I wake up in the morning! I love Hatch!"