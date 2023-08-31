Best rugged laptops for 2023: Take your laptop where no computer has gone before

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dell

Do you lead an adventurous life, traversing harsh climates or environments where your laptop must endure rough handling, drops and conditions that would render a regular laptop useless? Or, perhaps you need a laptop computer that's designed with more robust security to protect your most valuable data. If you're willing to spend a bit extra for these features, there are specialized laptop computers available that are designed to be extra rugged.

Before forking over a few thousand dollars extra for a laptop computer with specialized armor and enhanced security tools, determine what your needs are. Next, consider the screen size and design that would be most conducive to your workflow. Determine if you need the computer to withstand abusive conditions only when it's being transported, or if you plan to actually use the device while it's being exposed to potentially damaging conditions. Once you've figured that out, you're ready to take a look at some of the best and most rugged laptop computers currently available.

Who really needs a rugged laptop computer?

Beyond active military, public safety workers and first responders, people who work in factories, outside on construction sites or researchers working in the field typically find these computers to be absolutely necessary and well worth the investment.

Rugged laptops are also essential tools for professionals like electricians, plumbers, utility and field workers and anyone facing extreme temperatures, shock, humidity, dirt, vibrations, interference, and four to six-foot drops.

The most rugged Windows PC-based laptop computers

If you're a Windows PC user, companies such as Asus, Dell, Durabook, Getac, HP, Lenovo and Panasonic each offer at least one laptop computer option that can likely meet your demanding needs. We're defining "durability" in two ways: Computers that offer physical durability and those with enhanced security features (for those working remotely with confidential data). The laptop computers in this roundup meet one or both of these criteria. Sorry, but if you're an Apple user, the company has not yet designed a MacBook able to survive excessively harsh conditions.

Our top pick, the Panasonic Toughbook FZ-40 MK1, was selected due to its nearly indestructible design that's able to withstand environments and situations that most humans would find life threatening. It's also highly configurable and offers an up to 18-hour battery life and a 14-inch touchscreen display. Meanwhile, the Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Laptop, for example, is also a rugged laptop computer option, but with a 13-inch display and up to 25-hour battery life. Let's further explore why these and others are our top picks for the most durable laptop computer's currently available.

Best rugged laptop for outdoor field use: Panasonic Toughbook 40

Panasonic Toughbook 40 Amazon

Screen Size: 14 inch touchscreen | Display Type: IPS LCD | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 pixels | Processor: Intel Core i5-1145G7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 32GB | Storage: Encrypted 1TB Opal SSD | Battery Life: Up to 18 hours | Dimensions: 11.9 x 13.9 x 2.1 inches | Weight: 7.4 pounds | Special Features: NIST BIOS compliant, TMP v.2.0, Secure Wipe, 5G cellular connectivity (optional), GPS (optional)

When extreme durability is a key consideration when choosing a laptop computer, the Panasonic Toughbook 40 is a viable option. It's highly configurable at the time of purchase and is tested and certified to be able to withstand all sorts of extreme conditions. Combine this with an extended (up to 18-hour) battery life and an ultra-bright display that can be seen in direct sunlight and you wind up with an extremely versatile and reliable computer.

The Panasonic Toughbook 40 offers plenty of ports, optional cellular connectivity and integrated support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Yes, this computer is a bit on the heavier side, but from a size standpoint, it's pretty consistent with a traditional laptop computer. Another impressive feature of this computer is its design. It supports modular expansion packs for extra customization, like adding an optical drive, authentication reader, IO ports or a barcode reader.

The computer comes with a 1TB SSD for storage, but its upgradable to 3TB. Other features include a color-selectable backlit keyboard, 95db internal speakers and a 5MP infrared webcam (with a privacy cover and tetra-array microphones). We chose this computer as our top pick because it offers extreme durability and reliability, combined with a highly customizable hardware configuration.

Pros:

It features MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G2 certifications for drop, shock, bench handling, vibration, rain, dust, sand, altitude, freeze/thaw, high/low temperature, temperature shock, solar radiation, contamination by fluids, humidity, salt and fog.

It has an up to 18-hour battery life.

It's built with magnesium alloy that's IP66 rated.

It offers a good selection of ports and optional 5G cellular connectivity.

Cons:

It's not cheap.

Yes, it's a laptop computer, but it's larger and heavier than most.

Best compact rugged laptop: Durabook S14 Rugged Laptop

Durabook S14 Rugged Laptop Amazon

Screen Size: 14 inches | Display Type: FHD | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 pixels | Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Battery Life: Up to 12 hours | Dimensions: 13.78 x 11.1 x 1.05 inches | Weight: 5.07 pounds | Special Features: Backlit keyboard, MIL-STD-810G certification, IP53 rated, touchscreen display (optional), 4G LTE cellular connectivity (optional), Intel vPro Technology, NIST BIOS complaint, fingerprint scanner (optional)

Right out of the box, the Durabook S14 Rugged Laptop looks like a piece of computing equipment that can withstand harsh conditions. In fact, it meets military-grade standards with its MIL-STD-810G certification. It's also a bit more affordable than a Panasonic Toughbook, mainly because the hardware configuration and customization options are not as robust. However, for everyday computing needs in extreme working conditions, this computer can meet the demand. It's just 1.05 inches thick and weighs in at 4.2 pounds, so transporting it in a backpack is easy.

The up to 12-hour battery life of this laptop computer allows you to remain productive throughout your workday without external power requirements. And when it comes to connectivity, the Durabook S14 Rugged Laptop offers plenty of ports and wireless options. This computer is designed to be able to withstand an up to four-foot drop and has an IP53 rating.

For added data security, among the optional features that can be integrated into this computer is Windows Hello encrypted biometrics (which includes an IR camera). When it comes to being able to view the display in a wide range of conditions, you get a maximum brightness of 1,0000 nits, plus light filtering technology that helps to dramatically reduce reflections. The optional touchscreen (an upgrade at the time of purchase) is designed to work with gloved fingers, a stylus or bare fingers. The battery is also swappable.

Pros:

You get plenty of ports built in, including HDMI, VGA, RS-232, RJ-45, SD card, SIM card, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, PCMCIA Type II, ExpressCard 54 and Smart Card Reader.

Two optional vehicle dock options are available.

For video calling, there's a 2MP camera with a privacy shutter.

its maximum screen brightness is 1,000 nits.

Cons:

It's expensive.

The media bay allows for just one optional expansion, such a DVD, second battery, a media bay storage for an extra SSD, ExpressCard or PCMCIA Type II card reader, or a RJ-45 and RS232 port.

Best rugged laptop for everyday use: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Lenovo

Screen Size: 14 inches | Display Type: WUXGA or OLED | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,200 pixels (WUXGA), 2,880 x 1,800 (OLED) | Processor: Multiple Intel Core i5 or i7 options | Graphics: Intel Iris X | RAM: 16GB, 32GB or 64GB | Storage: Up to 2GB SSD | Battery Life: Up to 25 hours | Dimensions: 12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches (may vary slightly based on selected options) | Weight: 2.48 pounds | Special Features: Heavy focus on security features, meets MIL-STD 810H standards, 2x stereo speakers and internal subwoofer with Dolby Atmos support

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a good choice for traditional working professionals who need an extra bit of durability built into their laptop computer. Its size, weight, hardware configuration options and price are more in line with what you'd expect to pay for a typical Windows-based laptop computer. The OLED display option also allows this computer to showcase higher-end graphics.

Where this computer shines is with its integrated security features, which include a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition that works with the computer's IR camera. You also get what Lenovo refers to as its ThinkShield suite of security and privacy features. Among other things, this will help to safeguard your data with encryption. It also automatically locks down your device when you move away from it and unlocks upon your return. Meanwhile, the display's PrivacyGuard prevents someone from looking over your shoulder or from the side and seeing what's displayed on the screen.

As for durability, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 meets U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-STD 810 standards that allows it to function in more extreme conditions than a typical laptop computer. Thus, it's usable in extreme temperature, pressure and humidity conditions and can withstand strong vibrations. An Accidental Damage Protection plan is available as an option. This is a fixed-cost and fixed-term plan that handles repairs, if needed.

Pros:

For clear video calls, the computer uses four integrated, 360-degree microphones with AI-based noise cancellation and Dolby Voice.

The laptop offers all day battery life with fast charging.

A fingerprint scanner, facial recognition and a security solutions suite for privacy and data encryption are included.

You get lots of custom configuration options at the time of purchase.

Cons:

4G LTE or 5G cellular data feature is optional.

A carbon fiber weave on the top cover (for added protection) is optional.

Best rugged 13-inch display laptop: Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Laptop

Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Laptop Dell

Screen Size: 13 inch | Display Type: FHD IPS touchscreen | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 pixels | Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 (upgradable to an i7-1185G7) | Graphics: Intel Xe | RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Battery Life: Up to 25 hours | Dimensions: 12.75 x 8.66 x 1.43 inches | Weight: 5.11 pounds | Special Features: GPS (optional), 4G LTE or 5G cellular data (optional), fingerprint scanner (optional), MIL-STD 810 G&H compliant

Dell also offers an incredibly rugged laptop computer that's designed to be used in harsh conditions. Yes, it's considerably more expensive than your typical Dell laptop, but it's nicely configurable at the time of purchase and boasts an IP65 rating. In other words, it can withstand a drop from six feet and work in temperature conditions that range from -20 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thanks to the 1,400 nits maximum brightness of the display, it can be viewed in direct sunlight. Meanwhile, you can interact with the touchscreen display using a bare finger that's wet or dry, or a gloved finger, yet still experience accurate touch performance. The battery life offered by the Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Laptop is also rather impressive. You get up to 25 hours of runtime, plus an express charge feature that can go from 0% to 35% battery charge in 20 minutes.

Optional 5G mobile broadband connectivity is an option, but you get a nice selection of ports and wireless connectivity features built into the computer. This includes support for Wi-Fi 6E. For security and privacy, this computer supports TPM 2.0 ControlVault that utilizes advanced authentication, with an optional fingerprint scanner option. Other integrated features are designed to encrypt your data and keep it secure across all endpoints. The computer meets military-grade MIL-STD 810G standards for durability and reliability.

Pros:

Its maximum screen brightness is 1,400 nits, so it's viewable in direct sunlight.

The IP65 rating means the computer is protected against dirt, dust, water ingress and drops (from up to 6 feet).

It's FirstNet Ready for first responders.

You get plenty of integrated privacy and security features.

Cons:

This computer is heavy for a laptop of its size.

No SD or microSD card reader are included.

The computer features a rather basic looking design.

Best rugged laptop with an OLED display: ASUS Creator Laptop Q

ASUS Creator Laptop Q Asus

Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Display Type: OLED | Resolution: 2.8K (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) | Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RT 3050 | RAM: Up to 16GB | Storage: 512GB (upgradable) SSD | Battery Life: Up to 8 hours | Dimensions: 14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches | Weight: 3.97 pounds | Special Features: Dolby Atmos audio support with integrated smart amplifier (designed by Harman/Kardon), 3x noise canceling microphones, Wi-Fi 6E support, fingerprint scanner

For graphics professionals dealing with high-resolution images and 4K video, accurate color, vibrant display, high contrast, and extreme detail are essential. That's where an OLED display comes in handy. The ASUS Creator Laptop Q (Q530) offers higher-end computing power combined with impressive sound and graphics capabilities. For example, the computer utilizes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and supports Dolby Atmos multi-dimensional audio.

This computer has been added to our roundup of rugged computers, in part because the display's surface is protected using a Corning Gorilla Glass coating. This makes it six-times more durable than regular laptop glass. The computer is also engineered to adhere to MIL-STD 810H U.S. Military standards. This allows it to provide better durability and reliability than a traditional laptop computer. For example, it can withstand 95% humidity for up to 10 days, plus work in extreme temperatures and high altitudes. It's able to handle 4Hz to 33 Hz continuous vibration for up to two hours.

Integrated ports include USB Type-C, USB Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45, 3.55mm audio jack and a standard SD card reader. You also get support for Wi-Fi 6E, an integrated fingerprint scanner and Asus Antimicrobial Technology that is designed to inhibit bacterial growth by 99% for up to three years. And compared to the other options on this list, all this comes at an affordable price.

Pros:

The display has a maximum display brightness of 600 nits, is DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified and Pantone Validated.

The display angle can be adjusted up to 180-degrees.

It meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards.

The display is flicker free and low blue light certified to reduce eye fatigue.

Included 99% bacterial inhibition, using Asus Antimicrobial Guard.

The computer features a gorgeous OLED display that showcases vivid and accurate colors with plenty of detail and contrast.

Cons:

It features a basic laptop computer design, size and weight.

It has an unimpressive (okay, meager) battery life -- only up to 8 hours.

Best rugged laptop with enhanced security: HP EliteBook 845 G10 Wolf Pro Security Edition

HP EliteBook 845 G10 Wolf Pro Security Edition HP

Screen Size: 14 inches | Display Type: WQXGA IPS | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,600 pixels | Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 | Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics | RAM: 64GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Battery Life: Up to 17.5 hours | Dimensions: 12.42 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches | Weight: 3.05 pounds | Special Features: Anti-glare display with 500 nits max. brightness, 100% sRGP color accuracy, spill resistant backlit keyboard, fingerprint scanner, integrated HP Wolf Pro Security Edition (1 year included), touch screen (optional)

While not as physically durable as the other computers in this roundup, what sets the HP EliteBook 845 G10 Wolf Pro Security Edition apart is its integrated security and privacy features that include a fingerprint scanner and a one-year subscription to HP Wolf Pro Security (which can be extended for an additional $36 annual fee).

The HP EliteBook 845 G10 Wolf Pro Security Edition offers a decent hardware configuration that includes a 14-inch display featuring 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution. Where it's lacking, however, is in the display's maximum brightness level, which is just 500 nits. This means the display won't be as viewable as you might want in brightly lit areas or direct sunlight.

Wolf Pro Security incorporates an absolute persistence module; HP Secure Erase; HP Sure Click; HP Sure Recover; HP Sure Run; HP Sure Sense; BIOS updating via network; HP Sure Admin; HP BIOSphere Gen 6; an TPM 2.0 embedded security chip (that's Common Criteria EAL4+ and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified); HP Sure Start Gen 7; HP Wake on WLAN; HP Tamper Lock; and it's secured-core PC enabled. Meanwhile, when it comes to sound, the computer relies on dual stereo speakers from Bang & Olufsen. And for ports, you get two Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 port and a 35mm audio jack.

Pros:

The HP Wolf Pro Security Edition offers pre configured, enterprise-level protection that's hardware enforced, always on and also suitable for small and medium sized businesses.

HP Sure Click protects your PC from websites and read-only Microsoft Office and PDF attachments that include embedded malware, ransomware or viruses.

Audio components within this computer were developed by Bang & Olufsen.

It offers optional 4G LTE or 5G cellular Internet connectivity.

Cons:

It's more expensive than typical HP laptops due to added security features.

Only one year of HP Wolf Pro Security Edition support is included.

Best 2-in-1 rugged laptop: Panasonic Toughbook 33 (CF-33)

Panasonic Toughbook 33 (CF-33) Amazon

Screen Size: 12 inch touchscreen | Display Type: WUXGA | Resolution: 1,366 x 768 pixels | Processor: Intel Core i5-1245U vPro (upgradable to Core i7-1270P) | Graphics: Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery Life: Up to 6.5 hours (per battery) | Dimensions: 12.3 x 11.4 x 1.8 inches | Weight: 3.4 pounds (tablet), 6.2 pounds (with keyboard) | Special Features: MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461F certifications, IP65 rated, stylus support, 4G LTE (optional)

The Panasonic Toughbook 33 (CF-33) is rather unique in its design. It's a stand-alone and extremely durable tablet that can be inserted into an equally durable keyboard dock to transform it into a full featured laptop computer. The tablet/computer is MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461F certified and IP65 rated for durability. The touchscreen offers stylus support. One drawback however, is the rather low resolution of the display (just 1,366 x 768 pixels). This is adequate for everyday computing needs, but suffers when you display video, detailed graphics or high resolution digital images.

Another potential drawback of the Panasonic Toughbook 33 is its price. You're paying a hefty premium for the 2-in-1 design and added durability the device offers. With this in mind, based on your needs, you can choose between an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor at the time of purchase. Another useful feature integrated into the Toughbook 33 is a twin battery design with swappable batteries.

The screen's maximum brightness is 1,200 nits, which means it is viewable under direct lighting, including sunlight. You also get a 2MP webcam, along with an 8MP rear-facing camera built into the tablet. For wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth are included, but GPS and 4G LTE cellular connectivity are optional. For someone with the need for a tablet and laptop computer in the field, the Toughbook 33 offers both options packed into one very durable piece of equipment.

Pros:

The tablet converts into a full-featured laptop when the keyboard is attached.

It features a twin battery design that's hot-swap capable for extended power needs.

The display's maximum brightness is 1,200 nits and it opens up to a maximum 100-degree angle.

The computer has MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461F certifications with an IP65 rating.

Cons:

It's expensive.

The display's resolution is rather low.

The computer weighs more than a traditional laptop computer.

