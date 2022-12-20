Best Samsung stick vacuums for carpet and hard floors, plus more top-rated vacuums

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung stick vacuums are popular with CBS Essentials readers. We've rounded up the best Samsung stick vacuums that you can buy right now, ahead of Christmas. All of these top-rated Samsung stick vacuums are on sale now, making them a great gifting choice for budget-minded shoppers.

The best stick vacuums are lightweight and cordless, with strong suction and a bunch of cool features. Toss your bulky vacuum and invest in a slim, new stick vacuum from a top-rated home brand. We found Samsung stick vacuums that have digital displays, so you'll always know how much battery life is left. Many of these stick vacuums have multiple brush heads; adjust from cleaning carpet to wood floors; and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a deep clean -- perfect for people living with pet allergies.

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum comes in a variety of colors to complement your home. It features an all-in-one clean station that can empty the dust bin at the press of a button. This powerful stick vacuum uses Samsung's 210-watt HexaJet Motor technology for Samsung's strongest suction. It features a dual brush to best clean multiple surfaces, from carpet to tile. It even features a digital display that provides info on the vacuum's power level and remaining battery time.

"After a few short weeks, I can tell my new Bespoke Jet is all that was promised," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the vacuum. "Bespoke Jet is more powerful and effective than my old vacuums. And, it's convenient to use. Best of all is the self emptying feature. I do store the entire unit and accessory rack in a hall walk-in closet, but I would not hesitate to proudly display the Bespoke Jet anywhere in the house."

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum, $693 (regularly $900)

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum with dual charging station

Samsung

This lightweight Samsung stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that cleans in all directions, a high-capacity dust bin so you can suck up more and empty less and a five-layer filtration system to trap fine dust and allergen particles. The cleaning appliance can vacuum for up to 60 minutes before requiring a charge on its freestanding dual charging station.

"I really like this vacuum and it's a much better option to clean my house than my loud, bulky, upright vacuum. The battery power gives me the freedom to move all over the house without having to unplug and move to another outlet. Super convenient and great upgrade for our family," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the Jet 90 bundle..

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum with dual charging station and clean station, $360 (regularly $800)

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

This six-pound vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. This Samsung option includes the company's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter. It, too, is on sale right now at Samsung.

"Ten times stronger than the infamous Dyson! Great suction and the battery life seems to be long. Highly recommend," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the Samsung Jet 75.

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum, $300 (regularly $400)

Samsung Jet 75+, $450 (regularly $500)

Samsung Jet 75 Complete, $400 (regularly $650)

Samsung Jet 60 pet cordless stick vacuum

Samsung Jet 60

This six-pound vacuum has a 4.5-star-rating.

It features a five-layer filtration system and a high-capacity dust bin. Vacuum for up to 40 minutes without needing to recharge your battery. This stick vacuum is on sale now at Samsung.

Samsung Jet 60 pet cordless stick vacuum, $229 (regularly $330)

More stick vacuums to consider



We've found even more top-rated stick vacuums to consider. Many of these vacuums are on sale now.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum

Dyson via Best Buy

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum has tons of positive reviews.

"I feel at the medium (powerful) setting the V10 outperforms my V7 in MAX, which says a lot about the performance of the new motor Dyson has built into the V10," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Dyson cordless vacuum. "In addition to the improved performance and battery life, the V10 has a redesigned dust bin/cyclone rotating it 90 degrees. I am also pleased that Dyson has a removable HEPA filter that can be easily cleaned as well... If you are looking for the best cordless vacuum currently on the market, the Dyson V10 is the one to beat."

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum, $450 (regularly $550)

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum

Shark via Amazon

This ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum weighs only three pounds. It features Shark's PowerFin roller plus a soft roller so you can seamlessly switch between cleaning carpets and other types of flooring. The cleaning appliance comes outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle to help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might typically miss around your home.

This stick vacuum is corded, but customers who have purchased the Shark Vertex have appreciated that feature.

"Honestly, never having had a Shark or a stick vacuum before I didn't know what to expect but I'm thrilled. This small thing holds lots of power and is perfect for my apartment," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the device. "It does get a bit tiring for one hand after a while, but if you do it in sections it's easier. The pet attachment works so-so, but the double rollers do as told."

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum, $220 (regularly $299)

Shark cordless Pet Plus with anti-allergen complete seal

Shark via Amazon

This stick vacuum is a great option for people with multiple pets and severe allergies. It features a self-cleaning brush roll and HEPA filtration. Shark claims the device traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens. Its CleanTouch dirt ejector allows for hands-free dirt disposal.

"You will be impressed by the power, ease of use, and overall convenience of the Shark," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the vacuum.

Shark cordless Pet Plus with anti-allergen complete seal, $347

Dyson Outsize Absolute+

Dyson

Dyson claims that this stick vacuum model has twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum. This device features Dyson's laser slim fluffy cleaner head that can detect hard-to-see dirt and dust particles on floors. The stick vacuum has a 120-minute battery life and features a digital display that shows run time countdown to the second and displays maintenance alerts.

It's equipped with a half-gallon dust bin and a hair screw tool that picks up human and pet hair, plus a point-and-shoot system for easy and hygienic dust bin emptying.

Dyson Outsize Absolute+, $900 (regularly $950)

LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum

LG via Amazon

An Amazon customer who purchased the five-pound vacuum described it as, "extremely lightweight" and was pleased with the device's ability to pick up pet hair without tangling and trapping human hair in its brushes.

"Suction power is excellent on normal mode. It sucks up animal hair easily (I have a pitbull and long-haired cat). Surprisingly very quiet, quieter than my upright Dyson Ball Animal 2, even on turbo. Filters are all washable, handle is very ergonomic, all attachments easily click to attach or remove. Adjustable telescopic handle is great for short folks, as I'm 5'0. Does not tangle and trap long human hair in either of its beater brushes."

LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum, $500

The best robot vacuum deals

We've found the best robot vacuums on sale ahead of Christmas. Our No. 1 CBS Essentials reader-loved robot vacuum is on sale now.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $520



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $520 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $1,075

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $1,075 (reduced from $1,299)



Our bestselling robot vacuum is on sale for $98

Walmart

Look no further for the perfect robot vacuum to gift this holiday season. CBS Essentials readers have purchased more Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pros than any other robot vacuum on CBS Essentials.

The top-rated robot vac regularly retails for $300, but it's currently on sale for just $98 at Walmart ahead of Christmas.

This reader-loved, Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant. Its powerful 2,000 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

"Wow! I wish we would have bought one sooner," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the cleaning appliance. "I was a little weary with this not being a 'big brand' robo vac but figured I could always return it. It did not disappoint! It is smart, fast, and picks up so much cr*p that my other vacuum (a Shark) does not. We are so happy with it, we bought another for our downstairs and another for my parents. 10/10."

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $96

Anker

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)

iRobot Roomba i1+: $288

iRobot via Walmart

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)

iHome AutoVac Juno: $85

Walmart

We've seen lots of deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absolutely absurd. You can get a 4.6-star-rated iHome robot vacuum cleaner with mapping for just $85.

The Wi-Fi enabled iHome AutoVac Juno features 2,000 Pa of suction and a 100-minute run time. It features mapping technology and cleans your floors and carpets in neat rows. Use your smartphone to control the vacuum, or to schedule cleanings.

iHome AutoVac Juno, $85 (reduced from $200)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $589

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $589 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $390



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $390 (reduced from $599)

You can also get the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum bundled with the Braava Jet M6 for $635.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO plus Braava Jet M6, $649 (reduced from $900)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $854



iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $854 (regularly $1,250)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $480



Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 with coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 (reduced from $430)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum: $260



Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $260 (reduced from $500)

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $394



Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $394 (reduced from $650)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $108



Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Get this robot vacuum for $108 at Amazon.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $108 (reduced from $260)

