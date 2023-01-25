CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's 2023. Do something good for the planet and your home: Upgrade from your old gas dryer to a smart electric dryer. The best electric dryers are outfitted with all the latest laundry tech. We're talking smart clothes dryers with advanced moisture sensing capabilities, AI-powered dials that learn your drying preferences and can recommend even better ones, dryers that dry clothes in 30 minutes and dryers with steam cycle technology that boast wrinkle control and eliminate germs, pollen, bacteria and more.

Forget gas dryers – you can make your home more eco-friendly with a front or top-load electric dryer. But what is the best dryer in 2023?

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry, $1,600

LG smart electric dryer, $800 (regularly $1,150)

The perfect electric dryer is the one that fits your lifestyle and doesn't clean out your wallet -- just your laundry room. Looking for a new laundry appliance? We've found the best electric dryers in 2023, and they're almost all on sale now.

CBS Essentials has found the perfect electric clothes dryer for you, whether you're looking for an LG dryer, Maytag dryer, Samsung dryer or more.

Best front-load electric clothes dryers in 2023

We've rounded up the best front-load smart electric dryers. These large capacity and ultra-large capacity laundry machines all have at least a four-star rating and feature tons of positive reviews.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry

Samsung

This large capacity dryer can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. The dryer's AI-powered Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite drying cycles and lets you customize your cycle list.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer

Samsung

This 4.7-star-rated large capacity dryer features integrated Wi-Fi to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

According to the brand, this Samsung dryer's Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen and kills 100% of dust mites. The home appliance's multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static.

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $749 (regularly $999)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system



Whirlpool via Best Buy

Whirlpool makes a 4.6-star-rated dryer that boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

This extra-large capacity dryer is on sale at Best Buy now.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $580 (regularly $675)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button

Maytag via Best Buy

Need more power and more space? This 4.5-star-rated, extra-large capacity Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $950 (regularly $1,125)

Best dryers with sensor dry technology in 2023

How long should a large load be in the dryer? Let your dryer answer that question for you. These top-rated laundry appliances are all outfitted with sensory dry technology for the perfect dry without burning or shrinking, every time.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door

LG

This 4.7-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door, $799 (regularly $1,150)

LG smart electric dryer



LG via Best Buy

This 4.6-star-rated dryer uses advanced sensors and AI technology to automatically select the right drying motions, temperatures and more. Use the LG ThinQ app to start or stop the dryer from anywhere and receive alerts.

It's on sale now at Best Buy.

LG smart electric dryer, $800 (regularly $1,150)

Best energy efficiency dryers in 2023

Shop dryers highly rated by Energy Star, a program from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. These home appliances are eco-friendly and include the latest laundry functions and features.

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer

Beko via Appliances Connection

This Beko ventless condensing electric dryer tops Energy Star's most efficient electric dryer list of 2023.

The eco-friendly dryer features 15 cycles, including jeans, sanitize and fitness wear. It's on sale now.

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer, $1,399 (regularly $1,745)

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry

Samsung

This Samsung Bespoke dryer cracks Energy Star's top five most efficient electric dryers of 2023.

The energy-efficient dryer can dry a full load in 30 minutes with Samsung's SuperSpeed Dry technology. The home appliance's AI Optimal Dry cycle automatically chooses the time and temperature settings based on what you're drying. It features a reversible door.

Choose from two colors.

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry, $1,600

Best washing machines in 2023

Looking for a matching washing machine? Keep reading to discover the best clothes washing machines of 2023.

Samsung Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and the amount of time it takes to wash your clothing, it might be time to upgrade to a new washing machine. This extra-large capacity smart dial front-loading washer can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer with smarts? This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

The Samsung washer can also be purchased with the dryer as a set. "What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,498 (reduced from $1,998)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

The washer is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Best Buy is currently offering a better deal on the washer.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $900 (regularly $1,035)

Best stackable washing machines and laundry towers

Save space with stackable laundry duos. We've found some top-rated options on sale now.

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,899 (regularly $2,599)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

The wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,099 (regularly $2,799)

