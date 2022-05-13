CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales on mattresses, furniture and more. But there's no need to wait until May 30, 2022 -- that's the formal date of this year's holiday -- to find deals on outdoor and patio furniture. There are already plenty of specials on now at stores from Castlery to Walmart.

Top products in this article:

Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs, $7,950 (reduced from $8,950)

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,469 (reduced from $2,396)

Terrain low profile round fire pit, $360 (reduced from $448)

Below are the best outdoor and patio furniture deals ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Don't miss these deals on outdoor dining tables, chaise lounges, fire pits and more. They work for a variety of budgets -- and they'll help you prep your outdoor space for the summer days ahead.

Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs: $7,950

Get all your shopping done in one go with this dining table and director's chairs set. With this deal from the sustainable outdoor furniture brand Outer, you save $1,000 when you buy the complete set as opposed to buying each piece separately. The set comes in a gray-and-teak finish. The extendable table has a waterproof shell that helps protect it from dust, dirt, pollen and more.

Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs, $7,950 (reduced from $8,950)

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set: $2,469

This beautiful outdoor set comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table. You can purchase protective covers for the furniture for $230 extra.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,469 (reduced from $2,396)

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair: $260

Lounge on the deck on this acacia wood chaise with an adjustable backrest. It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy-blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $260 (reduced from $350)

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $86



This 32-quart cooler table from Artem with a pop-up bar top does triple duty. It functions as a weather-resistant coffee table, a standing bar table and a party cooler. The all-in-one piece holds up to 40 cans, and supports up 110 pounds.

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $86 (reduced from $100)

Terrain low-profile round fire pit: $360

Add this rustic-steel fire pit to your yard to help take the edge off the nighttime chill, and make it the place to be this summer. The steel weathers beautifully.

Terrain low profile round fire pit, $360 (reduced from $448)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $919

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. Find it in two colors. It's made of all-weather wicker, and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $919 (reduced from $943)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,500

This table and eight chairs with cushions is marked down more than $1,000 at Wayfair. Choose from 11 cushion colors. The table has an umbrella hole, and the chairs are stackable.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,500 (reduced from $3,780)

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing: $50

Relax on this macrame chair swing that comes in three colors. The chair boasts a 265-pound weight capacity, and pairs well with a C-stand (not included). It's suitable for indoor use, as well.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $50 (reduced from $110)

