The best Valentine's Day gifts for wine lovers

If your partner likes wine, it can be tempting to gift them a nice bottle for Valentine's Day. But why settle? Go the extra mile and surprise them with a gift that will take their wine experience to the next level.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have curated a list of the best gift ideas for wine lovers for Valentine's Day 2024. These wine-centric gifts include tools that will enhance their wine as well as prolong its life. We've also included fun, wine-related accessories and opportunities to expose them to a different varieties of wine that they probably won't find in their local grocery store.

Whether you're shopping for your husband, wife or someone else, you'll find the perfect gift idea for the wine lover in your life right here.

3-in-1 wine bottle cooler stick



This all-in-one wine accessory combines a chiller, filter and pourer, ensuring you can enjoy a perfectly chilled glass of wine at the ideal temperature. The stainless-steel chiller rod rapidly cools your wine without diluting its flavor like ice will. It also features drip-free pouring spout to minimize spills, and comes with a rubber stopper to preserve the freshness of your wine.

To use, just place the chiller stick in the freezer for a minimum of two hours, open your wine to let it aerate and then pour. The stick keeps your wine chilled for up to an hour.

"Great product," an Amazon customer says. "I gifted this to my sister in law for Christmas and we have used it numerous times already. Awesome for parties."

For a limited time, you can get this 3-in-1 wine tool for 25% off on Amazon.

Huski wine chiller

The Huski wine cooler eliminates the hassle of keeping wine chilled. Say goodbye to ice and countless trips to the fridge. Huski keeps your wine perfectly chilled wherever you are, making it the ultimate portable wine accessory. It's shelf-ready, so all you need to do is take a cold bottle, place it in your Huski, tighten the lid and you're ready to enjoy.

Crafted with double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel, this wine chiller offers style, quality and exceptional performance. Internal copper plating enhances thermal efficiency, and the stay-dry design ensures no condensation will form on the outside, keeping your hands and tables dry.

The Huski wine chiller can keep wine chilled for up to six hours. Choose from seven colors.

Estelle stemware wine glasses

Give the gift of gorgeous stemware to your significant other this Valentine's Day. This set of two wine glasses is available in a wide array of candy-colored hues, such as lavender, mint green, fuchsia and blush pink. These will look beautiful displayed in your Valentine's kitchen and make quite the statement on their dining table during a dinner party.

Each piece can hold up to 16.5 ounces of wine. These gorgeous glasses were hand-blown with colored glass made by artisans in Poland.

You can also find them in a set of six, or as a set of stemless glasses.

Firstleaf Wine Club subscription

If your loved one enjoys wine but wants to expand their knowledge and palate, consider gifting them a subscription to the Firstleaf Wine Club. The recipient can begin by taking a fun quiz that gauges their preferences for different flavors as well as their knowledge of various wine varietals. Based on their responses, they will receive a personalized selection of six unique wines. These wines come with tasting and pairing cards to enhance their wine experience.

Not a fan of a certain bottle? Firstleaf will credit you for the price of the bottle if you don't like a wine the brand selects for you.

Unrooted Wine Club

Help your loved one discover sommelier curated small-batch natural wines with Unrooted Wine Club.

Each month the brand's founder curates four of his favorite bottles from regions and varietals across the world. The themed shipments promise to take you along the journey with wine education and food pairings that will blow your mind.

Your partner will have the opportunity get to explore natural reds, whites, oranges and more, a selection far beyond than anything they'd find at the grocery store.

Coravin pivot wine preservation system

Enjoy your favorite red or white wine over several weeks with the Coravin Pivot wine preservation system. After opening your bottle, simply insert the Coravin stopper and wine tube. The 100% food-grade argon gas capsules take the place of poured wine to maintain the freshness of your wine for an extended period.

This kit includes the Pivot system, one argon gas capsule, two bottle stoppers and a bottle sleeve, providing everything you need for preserving your wine.

"I'm very particular about saving wine," an Amazon customer says. "If it's not finished the day it was opened, I don't like the taste at all. This was shocking to me, the wine was smooth and fresh. I love it!"

Plus, the Coravin pivot wine preservation system is currently 8% off on Amazon.

Mark & Graham canvas four-bottle wine tote

If your significant other loves going on picnics, participating in potlucks or going to the farmers market every week, get them this convenient wine tote from Mark & Graham. This tote includes four dedicated compartments for wine, as well as an extra compartment in the middle of the bag for other items, such as meat, cheese and fruit. The bag comes with a flat bottom to ensure your wine stays in place when putting the bag down.

What we also love about this wine bag is that the wine compartments, which are held in place by velcro, can be removed, making this bag incredibly versatile. Like many other Mark & Graham products, this bag can be monogrammed. You can add up to two embroidered initials in one of 12 colors options.

Birch Lane Catalin wood wall-mounted wine glass rack



A great storage solution can go a long way, making this wine rack a solid gift for any wine lover. This wine rack will help free up space elsewhere in their kitchen as well as provide a nice place to display their small wine collection and glasses.

These floating shelves come in four sizes, with the smallest option able to fit about eight to ten bottles of wine, though each are equipped to hold about 15 pieces of stemware. They're made of reclaimed wood, are made to order and come in three colors, including gray as well as dark walnut and walnut wood stains.

YouYah wine decanter set

If your partner loves wine and doesn't have a decanter yet, they may be doing wine all wrong. Wine decanters have multiple functions, including being a pretty pitcher, but they mostly serve as a vessel that allows the wine to aerate. Aeration helps enhance the wine's flavor and aromas with time.

This elegant wine decanter set allows for exactly that, and also comes with very helpful tools that make storing and maintaining your decanter so much easier. These include a decanter drying stand, cleaning beads, a brush and a cork stopper.