Best furniture deals to shop this fall

With fall finally here, it's time for a home update. Luckily, we've found discounts on all kinds of furniture, including couches, TV stands, beds and more. But who has the time to pore through all that sale inventory? We know you don't. Go outside, soak up the last of the season's sun, and read this article instead.

Scroll on and you'll find that you can save up to 77% on home goods from some of our favorite retailers, including Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart.

The best furniture deals for fall

Save big on mirrors, chairs, ottomans and more below.

WLive TV stand: Save 29%

Amazon

This TV stand from WLive is on sale just in time for football season. The stand is quite large -- it's able to hold TVs measuring between 32 and 60 inches. It also comes with plenty of storage, including two cabinets that have holes in them to accommodate cables, and an exposed center that can be customized with the removable shelf. Each of the four colors are on sale, but the discount varies by color.

This TV stand has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called the TV stand "perfect," adding: "For the price this is by far the best TV stand. It was very easy to put together and is very sturdy."

"I really liked the design," another customer said. "Very sleek and looks high-end. It took me about 90 minutes to assemble and that was fun. Highly recommended."

Skyler metal Montessori house bed: Save up to 45%

Wayfair

Your kid will have so much fun in this unique bed that resembles the frame of a house. The Skyler metal house bed fits a twin mattress and sits low on the ground, so your child can get in and out of the bed easily.

What we love about this bed is that you can customize it by adding decorations to the canopy, whether that be a strand of lights or a garland. It's made of metal, comes in two colors (white and gray) and doesn't require a box spring.

This bed has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

"This was the perfect Montessori-style bed to transition our 2-year-old from crib to 'big girl bed'," a customer says. "I put it together alone in about 20 minutes. Some of the pieces are heavy, but not too bad -- and it all came together easily -- really without even needing instructions. I wanted something cute and trendy but that would keep her close to the floor to avoid any injury. This has been a wonderful purchase."

Costway four-piece patio rattan conversation set: Save 53%

Walmart

Our readers cannot stop buying this affordable patio set from Costway. The set, now under $200, includes a loveseat and two chairs with washable cushions that come in multiple color options, including red, navy, black and more. The coffee table has a removable tempered glass top that'll no doubt survive outside (tempered glass is four times stronger than regular glass). The rattan is also built for the outdoors, as it's both weather-resistant and fade-resistant.

This best-seller of ours has a 4.2-star rating on Walmart.

"I looked at so many sets that were very similar to this set, but this was the best priced," a reviewer says. "So impressed with the sturdiness and quality of it! Easy and quick to put together, looks amazing! Would definitely recommend and will purchase again if needed!"

Justlet 10-foot cantilever patio umbrella: Save $120

Walmart

Cantilever patio umbrellas are usually really pricey, which is why we're so excited about this discount on the Justlet 10-foot cantilever patio umbrella. This patio umbrella will provide ample shade over your lounge chairs, outdoor couch or dining table. It can also be adjusted 35 degrees, which is helpful as the sun moves throughout the day.

The fabric on the umbrella is resistant to UV rays, water and fading from the sun. Plus, its sturdy base helps the umbrella stay upright through bouts of wind. You can get this in one of eight colors, including beige, red, orange and green.

The Justlet 10-foot cantilever patio umbrella has a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote,

"It is even better quality than I expected," a reviewer says. "It is perfect for our back deck to block out the sun... I am so pleased with the quality and I am amazed at the low price. My husband and I have been searching for a while and this is perfect and extremely affordable."

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse queen black Kawamoto bed: Save 67%

Wayfair

This is one of Wayfair's most impressive markdowns right now. The Kawamoto bed from Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse is vintage-inspired and designed to blend in well with a variety of decor styles, not just rustic, farmhouse decor. The frame has a weight capacity of 800 pounds and features ample under-bed storage, perfect for storing extra bed linens and other home essentials.

This metal bed has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote,

"The bed is super cute and matches the decor I was looking for," a reviewer says. "Easy to assemble and very comfortable."

"Beautiful bed," another customer says. "It fits perfectly in our old farmhouse, but would be just as beautiful in a more modern designed room too."

Wrought Studio Koudia metal framed standing mirror: Save 53%

Wayfair

The Wrought Studio Koudia metal framed mirror is freestanding. It comes with a mount, so you don't have to lean it directly against your wall for it to stand up.

This highly-rated shatterproof floor mirror from Wayfair offers plenty of visual space to check your 'fit. It comes in multiple rust-proof finishes, including black, gold and silver, that will blend in well with various home decor styles. There are two sizes available: 64" x 21" and 71" x 27.6".

Prices vary by color and size and shipping is free.

This floor mirror boasts a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair out of more than 11,000 ratings.

"Love this mirror!" a reviewer says. "I've had it for years now! Not one crack even though I traveled with it in a truck to move to a new area."

Steelside Aichele faux leather wingback chair: Save 31%



Wayfair

Sink into this comfy wingback chair from Steelside. Its sharp design and convincing faux leather upholstering will make it stand out in any room you put it in — while blending in with other decor, thanks to its neutral colors.

Prices vary by color.

The Steelside Aichele faux leather wingback chair has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair.

"So easy to assemble and super cute!" a reviewer says. "This chair is very comfortable and spacious. The color and quality are on point as well."

"Absolutely love my accent chair," another customer says. "The leather feels real, not faux, the color was accurate and it's surprisingly comfortable, especially the way the back loosely hugs your body."

Gracie Oaks Coridon accent cabinet: Save 58%

Wayfair

This rustic accent cabinet will provide much-needed storage in your home, all the while looking pretty damn good while doing it. The Coridon accent cabinet comes with two storage drawers and two farmhouse-style cabinets, which open up to four dedicated storage shelves. Use this to store kitchenware such as plates and bowls, or fill it with books, important documents or even some of your kids' toys.

The cabinet comes in five colors: rustic oak, gray wash, white oak, stone gray and brushed white. Prices vary slightly by color.

The Gracie Oaks Coridon accent cabinet has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair.

"Great storage for the kids' school supplies," a reviewer says. "This cabinet has helped keep us organized throughout the school year."

"We love the two cabinets we purchased," another customer says. "They are functional but beautiful and well-made. They really made the place beautiful."

Lark Manor Thurleigh round sherpa ottoman with storage: Save 47%

Wayfair

We at CBS Essentials love furniture with different functionalities. Not only is this ottoman the perfect place to kick up your feet at the end of the day, but it also comes with storage space. You can stash throw blankets, pillows, extra bed sheets, kids' toys and more in it.

The Lark Manor Thurleigh ottoman comes in six colors, ranging from white to blush pink. Discounted prices vary by color.

The Lark Manor Thurleigh round sherpa ottoman with storage has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair.

"This is better in person than in the pictures," a reviewer says. "The fleece is beautiful and a great accent with my other furniture! Thinking about purchasing one more!"

"I LOVE this storage ottoman!" another customer says. "It's actually quite a bit bigger than I thought and it works perfectly as a stool at my makeup table. I can fit my curling irons, brushes, blow dryer, etc. inside!"

Everly Quinn Camylle bookcase: Save 30%

Wayfair

This funky, midcentury modern bookcase is a statement piece. Use the three shelves to store your books, display items, plants, personal mementos or keepsake boxes.

This bookcase comes in seven colors, ranging from walnut to antique blue. Prices vary slightly by color, with the walnut version seen here selling for $238 (reduced from $340).

The Everly Quinn Camylle bookcase has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair.

"This shelf is much more beautiful in person than the photos show it to be," a reviewer says. "The wood finish looks very high-end."

"Love it so much, we got a second," another customer says. "Fairly easy to assemble, looks great."

Kelly Clarkson Alex velvet wingback bed: Save 77%



Wayfair

Add a layer of luxury to your room by splurging on this velvet bed. The Alex velvet wingback bed feels cozy all the while giving your bedroom a sophisticated, glam look. The heavily discounted bed comes in three sizes (full, queen and king) and five colors (black, green, white, navy blue and pink).

Price varies by color -- the navy blue version seen here is $190 now.

This velvet wingback bed has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair.

"This bed is classy and looks great in our spare bedroom," a reviewer says. "The velvet material is great quality."

"Absolutely love this bed frame," another customer says. "Wasn't too bad to put together, as I did it myself in about a half hour. Very sturdy and the velvet is great quality! Recommended."