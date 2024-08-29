The best robot mop deals to shop this Labor Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Like robot vacuums, robot mops can be programmed to clean on a schedule. Many can power through tough dirt, mop up unruly pet hair and even replace mop pads on their own. Some models come as hybrids with robot vacuums, creating a powerful machine that can give you a break from all kinds of drudgery.

Now's the right time to add one of the best robot mops of 2024 to your home -- many of them are on sale now for Labor Day.

The best Labor Day robot mop deals to shop right now

Whether you're looking to simplify your cleaning routine or upgrade your home cleaning devices, these Labor Day deals on robot mop deals are worth checking out.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (34% off)

This robot mop is small and unassuming, but that's part of what makes it one of our favorite picks. It can tackle multiple rooms in one go, powering through dirt and grime with its durable chassis, and at an affordable price. It's great for both smaller and larger homes with its ability to tackle larger messes on its own, from hardwood floors to tile, stone and beyond.

It uses vSLAM navigation to learn your house's layout as it builds its own unique smart maps, so it'll avoid bumping into stairs and other obstacles. It can run on scheduled cleaning cycles, or you can ask it to handle an on-demand mess in certain areas -- all you need to do is ask it via voice command or through its mobile app.

One of its most exciting features is its ability to stop cleaning when it's low on battery, then recharge itself and return to the job it was handling before. It's like having another person on hand to clean your house.

Jokes aside, this multi-purpose mop will get you through summer cleaning and beyond with plenty of panache.

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert mop and robot vacuum (53% off)

While any robot vacuum can tackle hard floors, this model's expertise lies in restoring their shine. It comes with a special solution for that, while also handling all the other mopping jobs you'll need.

It uses a two-tank cleaning system to both vacuum and mop your floors. Its dry vacuum cleaning mode uses dual spinning edge brushes and a rotating brush roll with suction up to 1500 Pa, so you can sweep up debris before deploying the mop. The mop portion uses rotating, replaceable mop pads to clean tile, linoleum and sealed hard floors.

While there are few smart components to this mop and vacuum hybrid, it does feature a soft surface avoidance feature that keeps it from bumping into chairs, tables and other obstacles.

This affordable mop is a fantastic choice for anyone who needs cleaner floors, on the double. And if you have a lot of hardwood flooring in your home, it's a no-brainer.

Ecovacs Deebot X2 T30S robot vacuum and mop ($100 off)

Sometimes you want to splurge on a premium gadget. For many, this robot mop and vacuum combination will be the Cadillac of the entire category.



This automated cleaning station is all about taking away the tasks that you need to handle and tackling them itself. For instance, it can self-empty its reservoir of 90 days of dust and dirt and wash wipes with hot water to sanitize. It can also refill its own water reservoir from its built-in water tank. When finished mopping, it uses hot air to dry the floor so it's done in minutes.

It uses advanced TrueDetect 3D 3.0 technology for precise obstacle avoidance and TrueMapping 2.0 for rapid home mapping to reduce the risk of getting stuck or damaging your furniture.

This is all just the tip of the iceberg, as the mop has a wide variety of additional features for the price. It has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon and is truly one of the best robot vacuum and mop combos you'll find on the market.

Tikom G8000 robot vacuum and mop ($50 off)

Don't want to spend a fortune on a robot mop? This hybrid vacuum and mop option is a cheap and reliable buy that can get your home squeaky clean.

It has five cleaning modes, with manual, smart, edge, spot, and random cleaning options, all managed by voice control or its included remote. It also has an electronic water pump and adjustable three-level water output for a customizable clean.

You can clean dirt and debris with the vacuum mode and its 2700 Pa suction, and if it needs to juice up more before it starts its mopping routine, it can return to its charging station on its own.

This is a no-frills vacuum without many of the bells and whistles you might have come to expect from some of its more expensive brethren, but it's still capable of handling messy floors and getting them sparkling clean. For $100, you can't ask for much more than that.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo: Save 35%

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot is designed to vacuum and mop. Even better, it comes with an all-in-one clean station that keeps the device charged, automatically empties the vacuum bin -- even cleans the mop pads between uses.

Thanks to its AI, the new Jet Bot Combo robot does a better job than previous models at mapping out the layout of your home and avoiding obstacles while cleaning. It also automatically determines the type of flooring or carpet it's working on and adjusts its settings to provide the best clean possible.

Like all of Samsung's latest Bespoke appliances, the Jet Bot Combo robot works with the SmartThings mobile app, so you can control it via your phone. It runs for up to 180 minutes per charge and offers four cleaning modes.

Regularly $1,700, Samsung is offering the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo for $1,107 (save 35%). It's one of Samsung's must-see Labor Day appliance deals.

What is the best robot mop?

Shopping for a robot mop? Keep in mind that robot mops aren't exactly like robot vacuums, though a lot of them have vacuum capabilities on board. For one thing, you'll want to check out the model's water management system, which is how the mop dispenses and controls water flow. Consider tank capacity, because larger tanks mean fewer refills for bigger spaces. Some mops will can automatically refresh water from a built-in reservoir.

Also look for customizable cleaning via smartphone app. Schedule cleanings, set no-go zones and adjust water usage for different floor types. Voice control lets you hand over the scheduling to your favorite voice assistant. Because, if you don't want to mop or vacuum, you probably don't want to get up and mess with your phone every time you clean.

Cleaning pads matter too. Disposable pads are convenient, while washable pads are eco-friendly and more affordable long-term. Some robot mops will change out their own pads and keep things sanitary, while others will require you to change your own.

