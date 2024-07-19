Best back-to-school Apple AirPods deal: Airpods are only $80 on Amazon now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirPods under $100? You can find them at Amazon now. This Apple deal is just one of the many hot tech sales we're seeing at Amazon this summer after Prime Day. Just about anyone will love the budget-minded 2nd generation Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $129 at Apple, they're on sale for just $80 at Amazon today. These AirPods offer over 24 hours of listening time with the wireless charging case, seamless one-tap setup for Apple devices and low-latency wireless connection for immersive movie and music experiences. Plus, you truly can't beat the price.

Hurry -- this Apple AirPod deal may not last long.

Best back-to-school deals on Apple AirPods

If you're willing to spend more than $80, you can get a significant upgrade on your AirPods purchase. Check out more deals on top-rated Apple earbuds and headphone models, including the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $169

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $169 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $120



The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

These AirPods are rated 4.3 stars at Amazon.

Regularly $169, you'll save $49 on them when you buy at Amazon as an Amazon Prime member.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $120 (reduced from $169)

Apple AirPods Max: $395



Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

"There are certainly cheaper headphones with equivalent sound quality," says one Amazon reviewer, "but these are well-constructed, comfortable for extended wear, have streamlined physical controls which are satisfying to use, and work hand in glove with an iPhone. It doesn't even shut off completely, it just senses when it's off your ears and pauses playback.

Apple AirPods Max, $395 (reduced from $549)

Best back-to-school deals on Apple Watches

From the Apple Watch 9 to the more affordable Apple Watch SE, these smartwatches make excellent accessories for the new school year. Plus they're all on sale now at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm): $280 (30% off)

The current model Apple Watch Series 9 is the most popular smartwatch in the world. It's designed to work in conjunction with an Apple iPhone, allowing you to answer calls, respond to texts and more from your wrist. (The Apple Watch 9 is not compatible with Android phones.)

Apple Watch is designed to do it all -- help you communicate, stream music, stay up-to-date on the news, serve as a fitness tracker and health monitoring device, help you stay productive, call for help in an emergency, play games, display your favorite photos and so much more.

During Prime Day 2024, Amazon is offering generous discounts on various configurations of the Apple Watch Series 9, including the 41mm, GPS-only version that comes with an Apple Sport Band that's been discounted by 30%, so you'll pay just $280 for it. That's the best price we've ever seen. The larger, 45mm Apple Watch 9, meanwhile, is $310.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + cellular, 41mm): $380 (24% off)

If you want to take full advantage of all that an Apple Watch has to offer, especially its communication and safety features, we highly recommend investing in the GPS + cellular version of the smartwatch. This allows the watch to make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, access the internet and perform a wide range of other tasks autonomously, without an iPhone nearby.

Another benefit to the GPS + cellular version of the Apple Watch is that the safety features, like fall detection, crash detection and SOS Emergency, work anywhere there's cellular service, even when the iPhone is not nearby. So, if you slip in the shower, trip outside while walking your dog, or are involved in an auto accident, the Apple Watch can call for help on your behalf and share your exact location.

This version of Apple's latest smartwatch -- the Apple Watch Series 9 -- is the GPS + cellular version with a graphite stainless steel case, in the 41mm size and with a midnight sport band. Right now, it's available to all Amazon shoppers for 24% off, which brings its price down to $380.

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): $189

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal. The smartwatch offers a 40mm or 44mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your texts and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

It's rated 4.6 stars at Amazon.

Apple Watch SE GPS (2nd generation), $169 and up (reduced from $249)

Best back-to-school deals on Apple MacBooks



If you want to save on a new MacBook, consider these highly-rated options.

15.3" Apple MacBook Air: $1,100

The new MacBook offers a larger display while maintaining the sleek, lightweight design that MacBook Air users know and love. The updated laptop includes the powerful Apple M2 chip for ultra-fast processing. It features a fanless design, which Apple says allows the laptop to run almost silently.

15.3" Apple MacBook Air (starlight, 256 GB), $1,100 (reduced from $1,299)

Best back-to-school deals on Apple iPads



Find these iPads on sale now at Amazon ahead of the new school year.

Apple iPad 10: $299

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models.

Apple iPad 10 (Wi-Fi only, 64 GB), $299 (regularly $349)

Apple iPad 9: $249



The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $249 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $379 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $318 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $540

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (blue), $540 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (pink), $699 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $380



The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $380 (reduced from $499)

Best Apple iPad accessories on Amazon

Once you've found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are top-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover. And while they're not all on sale right now, they're all worth a look.

Apple Pencil 2: $79

The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Apple Pencil 2, $79 (regularly $129)

Apple Magic Keyboard: $89

If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple's Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.

Apple Magic Keyboard, $89

