CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Kick off your summer with a new refrigerator, range or washer and dryer. The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best appliance deals for your home in 2023. Who said buying a new home appliance has to break the bank? We've scoured the internet to bring you the best deals on the appliances you need right now.

If you own an old home appliance, you're missing out. The latest fridges, ranges, washing machines and electric dryers are outfitted with upgraded features, designed to be energy-efficient and include a whole bunch of smart features (including AI capabilities!) that older models just don't have. We've selected the best appliance deals on customer-loved models and included everything you need to know about these devices below.

Hurry -- these appliance deals won't last forever.

Shop the best appliance deals

Shop amazing deals on Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag appliances and more below. We've found slashed prices on top-rated refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers and so much more, that suit a wide variety of budgets. All of these home appliances have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+: Save $1,000

Samsung

Samsung's latest Bespoke fridge features a Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen. The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed.

Like all Samsung Bespoke appliances, this refrigerator comes in a variety of colors and finishes to complete the look of your kitchen. The new Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+ is available now. You'll also receive free delivery and installation.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+, $3,999 (regularly $4,999)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry: Save $900



Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant appliance features a five-burner cooktop with dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with all kinds of pots and pans. The oven portion is also self-cleaning to take the hassle out of removing grease and food residue. And you can ditch your air fryer: This model can do that too.

Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry, $1,099 (reduced from $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash: $700 off

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated washing machine is a whopping $700 off.

The six-cubic-foot washer offers a ton of space for all your dirty clothing and linens. Its FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles, and it can wash a full load of laundry in a super-fast 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry: $700 off



Samsung

Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicates dryer, so you can dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in an impressive 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: Save $420



Samsung

You can save $420 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. It also provides a smart Family Hub panel that allows you to see inside your refrigerator, manage your family's calendar and shopping lists and more. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and a dual ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $4,079 (regularly $4,499)

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,160

Samsung

The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,798 (reduced from $2,958)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: Save $1,500

Samsung

You can save $1,500 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking: $279

Samsung

Get a 4.1-star-rated microwave with sensor cooking for $180 off.

This large-capacity microwave is fingerprint-resistant and automatically adjusts cooking time for the best results. It also features a durable, easy-to-clean ceramic enamel interior.

Over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $279 (regularly $459)

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView

LG via Best Buy

This LG fridge is equipped with an InstaView window. Knock twice on the glass panel to instantly view whatever is inside your fridge. This 4.5-star-rated kitchen appliance features a slightly shallower depth, so it can stand flush with your countertop for a sleek look.

It features an internal water dispenser.

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView, $2,300 (regularly $2,900)

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice

LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,400 (regularly 1,832)

LG door-in-door refrigerator

LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $4,000 (regularly $4,400)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence

LG

This LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings. Download the LG ThinQ app to control your appliance from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more. This 5.2-cubic-space washer is a good size for couples and small families.

Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,299 (regularly $1,649)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $800 (regularly $1,035)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system



Whirlpool via Best Buy

Whirlpool makes a 4.6-star-rated dryer that boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

This massive seven-cubic-foot dryer is on sale at Best Buy now.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $540 (regularly $675)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button

Maytag via Best Buy

Need more power and more space? This massive 4.5-star-rated, 7.4-cubic-foot Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $850 (regularly $1,125)

Related content from CBS Essentials

