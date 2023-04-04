Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Normally priced at $799, the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale at Amazon for $779. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off at checkout, dropping the price of one of the best smartwatches of 2023 down to just $730.

Apple Watch Ultra, $730 (reduced from $799)

More Apple deals at Amazon now

Amazon is one of the best places to buy Apple products, because the online retailer regularly discounts them. Here are some of the most noteworthy Apple tech deals at Amazon right now.

Apple Watch Series 8: $329 and up

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 GPS + Cellular (41mm), $429 (reduced from $399)

Save on Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

Apple iPad 9: $269

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($94) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $269 (reduced from $329)

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $897

Amazon

This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook this week. As part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $897. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 MacBook Air model ($1,049) out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.

13" MacBook Air (2020), $897 (reduced from $999)

13" MacBook Air (2022), $1,049 (reduced from $1,199)

14" MacBook Pro: $2,100

Amazon

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,100 (regularly $2,499)

