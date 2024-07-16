Score this viral beach tent for 37% off during Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

With heat waves hitting various parts of the U.S., it's important to stay cool wherever you go outside this summer. This is especially important at the beach, where coverage of any kind is usually few and far between. This WhiteFang beach tent not only provides that, but also comes with features that make for a cozy beach trip. Plus, it went viral on TikTok, clocking in about 1.3 million likes from users. (Shibumi shade? What Shibumi shade?)

Considering its social media stardom, and the fact that we are in the height of beach season, we're surprised this beach tent is on sale at all, even during Prime Day. To ensure the greatest savings, make sure to add the available 5% off coupon before checkout.

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.

WhiteFang beach tent: Save 37%

Amazon

This TikTok-famous beach tent can fit three people, making this great for couples or small groups of friends and families to gather under. The fabric has a UPF protection that's higher than 50, which should block up to 98% of UV rays from hitting your skin. It comes with three mesh windows that allow for air circulation and two storage pouches, which can hold water and other small, beach trip essentials. It also has a loop at the top that can accommodate a small fan or light.

The tent can be held down multiple ways, either via sandbags, steel stakes, sand stakes and guy lines. This is great, as it makes the tent more versatile, so you can pitch this at a campground or while hanging out at the park. What's more, the tent itself is lightweight (only four pounds!) and comes with a carry bag, making this super easy to transport. Get it in one of five colors.

WhiteFang beach tent has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "We used this multiple times at the beach. Easy to assemble by yourself. It was pretty windy but with the sandbags full it wasn't budging. It fit myself, my husband, and our preschooler just fine. The best part? It folds up so small in its sleeve!"