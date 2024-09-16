The weeklong Barbie x Stanley drop starts today: Shop the first Barbie Stanley cup style

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stanley

Two modern-day icons have teamed up for the drinkware collab of back-to-school season: Barbie and Stanley. Stanley is dropping a new limited edition Barbie Quencher in 30-ounce and 40-ounce sizes every day this week. These designs are inspired by Barbie's most iconic looks to celebrate the brand's 65th anniversary. There's even a nod to Ken on the last day of the launch.

Today's drop is the Barbie Icon Quencher, a cup in an on-brand hot pink with the Barbie logo. Snag one before it sells out.

Tap the button below to see all the Barbie x Stanley drops that are still to come this week, or read on to learn more about today's Barbie Quencher drop. And be sure to check back here every day for info on the latest Barbie x Stanley drop, so you can collect them all.

Barbie Icon Quencher

Stanley

Today's Barbie Stanley cup drop celebrates Barbie holding more than 250 careers and inspiring generations as a result.

The 40-ounce Stanley cup retails for $60, while the the 30-ounce retails for $50.

We love Stanley cups because these double-wall insulated stainless steel mugs keep drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for 7 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for two days. They're pretty stylish and collectible too, especially in the new Barbie designs.

Stanley cups fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.