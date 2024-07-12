Avoid summer blackouts: Amazon is dropping prices on power generators ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is approaching quickly, and prices are already starting to drop on some of the most coveted product categories, including tech, home, sporting goods and more.

If your home is prone to summer blackouts, or you just need a power source while tailgating or camping, this is your chance to prepare and save big. Amazon is offering price reductions on some of its most popular power generators ahead of Prime Day, ensuring you and your family have electricity when you need it most.

It is important to note that not all generators are available for sale in every state. California, for example, has strict emission requirements that may impact the availability of certain generators. (Fortunately, there are solar-powered generator options that meet these strict emission requirements.)

The experts at CBS Essentials found generator options perfect for every home, from smaller, portable power stations to larger generators that can run for hours.

Here are the best propane, gasoline and solar-powered generators and batteries in 2024 across a wide range of budgets.

Champion portable inverter power generator (2500W)

This 2500-watt inverter generator is perfect for camping, tailgating, RVs or providing backup power for home essentials. Weighing less than 40 pounds, it's one of the lightest in its class and features Champion's innovative design for easy portability. With a reliable recoil start and cold start technology, it provides a simple, quick start in cold weather. The generator has two 120V 20A household outlets (12V automotive-style and a dual-port USB adapter) and operates quietly at 53 dBA.

2500W Champion portable inverter power generator, $620 (reduced from $729)

Westinghouse portable generator with remote start (7,500 W)

This high-power portable generator from Westinghouse offers 7,500 running watts (the wattage while the generator is continuously running) and 9,500 peak watts (the maximum wattage that can be reached at start-up). It supports remote start and comes with a remote start keyfob to easily turn the generator on or off from anywhere in your home. It can operate for up to 11 hours on a 6.6-gallon gasoline fuel tank.

Westinghouse portable generator with remote start (7,500 W), $849 (reduced from $899)

Jackery portable power station with lithium battery (200 W)

The Jackery portable power station is a compact and affordable option. With its lightweight design, this battery station is ideal if you want a backup power supply for home, and a travel-friendly power source while camping. This solar-powered backup battery is compatible with the Jackery SolarSaga 60- and 100-watt solar panels, though they are sold separately.

Jackery portable power station with lithium battery (200 W), $178 (reduced from $240)

The SolarSaga 100 solar panel is also on sale for use with the Jackery portable power station:

SolarSaga 100W solar panel, $209 after coupon (reduced from $299)

Geneverse solar generator (2,000 W)



If you want to brace yourself for long-term outages, consider the Geneverse solar generator. It offers 1,000 watts of running power and 2,000 watts of peak power. The generator comes with two solar panels included.

Geneverse solar generator for home (2,000 W), $999 (reduced from $1,249)

DuroMax dual fuel portable generator (13,000 W)

The DuroMax dual-fuel portable generator can run on gasoline or propane. It offers 10,500 running watts and 13,000 peak watts on gasoline. With propane, it offers slightly less power at 9,975 running watts and 12,350 peak watts.

This generator is approved for sale in all 50 states.

DuroMax dual fuel portable generator (13,000 W), $1,699 (reduced from $1,799)

