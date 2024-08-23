CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A brown recluse spider lurks, waiting for prey. Corey O'Hara via Getty Images

Brown recluse spiders (Loxosceles reclusa) are venomous arachnids with a distinct look. While they aren't particularly aggressive, they may bite if trapped or aggravated, so you can be forgiven for lumping them into the "I don't want these critters in my home" category. But here's the important part: A bite from these spiders can be nasty, thanks to a venom that destroys living tissue -- like the skin.

For what it's worth, the brown recluse spider is naturally found in less than two dozen states across the United States. For homeowners in certain southern or Midwestern locations, the risk of unknowingly sharing a home with these types of spiders is very real. If you're one of these homeowners, you might want to consider calling a trusted pest control company to help deal with the problem.

The best pest control company will inspect your home from top to bottom before offering a spider treatment pest control plan that works to get rid of spiders and keep them out. Below, we cover which U.S. states may be home to the brown recluse spider, as well as everything you need to know about dealing with this tiny intruder.

Are there brown recluse spiders in my state?

Is your home in the brown recluse spider danger zone? It can be easy to assume this spider can pop up anywhere. There are more than 50,000 species of spiders worldwide and they can be found in nearly every habitat on earth, after all.

Sobering spider facts aside, we have some good news: While the brown recluse spider has an established habitat within the U.S., it isn't naturally found in all 50 states. If you live in the Northeast or along the West Coast, you likely don't have to worry about running into this particular spider. The brown recluse spider has an established habitat in the central Midwest and South.

The brown recluse spider is not native to California, for example. Homes along the West Coast are largely safe from the brown recluse spider, but it's worth noting that the Golden State is home to a similar type of spider: the desert recluse spider (Loxosceles deserta). This spider has similar characteristics, including a venomous bite, and is found in several southern states.

Brown recluse spiders might be a problem if you live in these states

Brown recluse spiders are typically found across the south-central and Midwestern U.S., so if you live outside of this area your chances of running across a brown recluse spider are much lower than if you do.

Here are the U.S. states that have been confirmed as areas where brown recluse spiders can be found:

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio

Nebraska

Missouri

Kentucky

Kansas

Arkansas

Tennessee

Oklahoma

Louisiana

Mississippi

Alabama

Georgia

Texas

Although there have been isolated cases of the brown recluse spider popping up in nearby states such as Florida or North Carolina, these are considered outside of the brown recluse's established habitat. Spiders can be transported outside of expected locations in a few ways, such as by catching an unexpected ride with imported fruit.

Where do brown recluse spiders live?

Brown recluse spiders tend to hole up in dark, quiet places. These can be indoors (think a cluttered attic, dusty closet corner or crawl spaces) or outdoor, lurking in piles of leaves, sheds or garages, or beneath loose piles of rocks. They may also take shelter in places like storage boxes, shoes or clothes that are packed away, so it can be prudent to double check anything being taken out of storage before you use or wear it.

The brown recluse spider will likely spin a loose, shoddy web in its hiding spot. It ditches this at night to hunt or scavenge for food.

How do you identify a brown recluse spider?

The brown recluse spider is also sometimes called the "fiddle-back" or "violin spider." These nicknames hint at a common detail that can help you identify this type of spider: a violin-shaped mark on the dorsal surface. This is the smaller area above the abdomen that includes the spider's head. The thin "neck" of the violin-shaped mark typically points towards the abdomen.

Another identifying feature for these spiders may be a bit harder to spot. While most arachnids have eight eyes, brown recluse spiders have six eyes arranged in pairs. This difference can be a reliable indicator that you're definitely looking at a brown recluse spider, but we'd forgive you for refusing to get close enough to check.

Some other key brown recluse spider facts to know:

Brown recluse spiders don't have patterns such as stripes or spots on their legs.

Their bodies are typically less than one centimeter in length.

They tend not to spin elaborate webs like other spiders, choosing instead to hunt down prey on foot.

Like other spiders, brown recluse spiders tend to feed on mosquitoes, flies, crickets, cockroaches and other common household pests.

These spiders have an average lifespan of two to four years.

They will likely hide away in dark, quiet areas of your home and venture out for food at night.

One of the more unfortunate facts about the brown recluse spider is the simple fact that if you can see one, there are likely more elsewhere in your home. Female brown recluse spiders can produce multiple egg sacs in just a month or two, with each sac holding around 50 eggs. This is why it's best to just pick up the phone and call your local pest control company at the first sighting of this eight-legged intruder.

Most companies offer custom spider pest control treatment and removal services. Orkin, for example, will send spider experts to thoroughly inspect your home before coming up with a detailed plan on how to kill spiders in your home, as well as keep them out by sealing any gaps or cracks where spiders could sneak in.

Are brown recluse spiders dangerous?

While the brown recluse spider is venomous, it generally stays true to its name and tries to avoid people. Bites are most often made when a spider feels trapped or threatened. It is possible to inadvertently threaten a brown recluse spider -- say, by putting on a shoe that had a brown recluse spider hiding out in it.

A bite from a brown recluse spider is very rarely fatal, presenting the biggest risk to young children and elderly people. Severe symptoms are rare, but not impossible, so safety and caution is highly recommended when dealing with these spiders regardless of your age or overall health.

Potential symptoms of a brown recluse spider bite may include:

A sharp stinging sensation while being bitten.

Pain that takes a few hours to develop after a bite, ranging from mild to severe.

Itchiness.

Fever and chills.

Nausea.

General discomfort or sickness.

In some rare cases, you might experience severe symptoms such as jaundice, kidney failure, seizures, blood in the urine or even coma. Children may also be slightly at risk for experiencing a rare illness called systemic loxoscelism, which involves a blood clotting disorder and damaged red blood cells.

If you're worried after reading this, you can breath a sigh of relief. The vast majority of brown recluse spider bites heal on their own with no scarring or need for hospitalization. If you know you've been bitten by a brown recluse spider, it's best to monitor your body for any symptoms -- talk with your doctor if symptoms get worse or persist for longer than a few days.

The brown recluse spider vs. the desert recluse spider

The desert recluse spider, besides being the reason behind the myth that there are brown recluse spiders native to California, is fairly similar to its close relative. The desert recluse spider is commonly found in the Sonoran and Mojave deserts, as well as parts of Arizona, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico.

Desert recluse spiders typically look similar enough to the brown recluse -- even down to the hourglass-shaped mark on the body. They share similar habits, with the desert recluse spider being a bit, well, reclusive in its chosen habitat. The venom in the desert recluse spider is also considered to be similar enough to that of the brown recluse spider where caution is recommended when dealing with the West Coast arachnid.

Tips for keeping spiders of any kind away from your home

Brown recluse spiders are most commonly spotted during the spring. One way to prevent these spiders from moving into your home is to reduce clutter -- brown recluse spiders love to camp out in dark or damp hiding spaces. This could include closets, garages or attics, but cluttered rooms give them way more options when it comes to choosing a daytime hiding spot.

If you want to further reduce the chances that your home is targeted by one or more brown recluse spiders, here are some tips for cleaning and fortifying your home:

Vacuum your home from top to bottom regularly.

Keep the rooms in your house clean and free of clutter -- messy and dusty rooms can be a spider's best friend.

Get rid of their food source -- minimize the risk of other insects moving in by washing fruits and vegetables, rinsing drains with hot water and regularly cleaning trash bins.

Enlist help from a furry friend -- dogs and especially cats tend to be vigilant about spotting (and getting rid of) spiders that scurry about your home.

If you live in the southern U.S., consider pest control company Aptive for a great long-term spider treatment and pest control plan. Aptive offers spider control solutions that come with a full inspection of your home and property, as well as preventative measures such as the sealing of cracks or gaps where spiders and other insects can get in.

Aptive offers pest control services starting at just $2 per day for new customers who sign up for a minimum 12-month service agreement with four or more standard treatments. There are also three types of plans you can sign up for, depending on the severity of your infestation and what other pests or rodents need to be handled:

Basic: Treatments every 50 to 80 days with add-ons such as outdoor rodents, pantry pests and aphids.

Treatments every 50 to 80 days with add-ons such as outdoor rodents, pantry pests and aphids. Pro: Treatments every 30 to 60 days (in April through October) or every 50 to 80 days (in November through March). Includes basic add-ons as well as mosquito treatments.

Treatments every 30 to 60 days (in April through October) or every 50 to 80 days (in November through March). Includes basic add-ons as well as mosquito treatments. Premium: Treatments every 20 to 40 days (in April through October) or every 50 to 80 days (in November through March). Includes all basic and pro add-ons.