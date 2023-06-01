Upgrade your desktop with 16% off an Apple Studio Display monitor

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

If you're looking to augment your Mac setup or just need a new monitor, do yourself a favor and splurge a little on the Apple Studio Display. This lavish 27-inch monitor, which normally retails for $1,600, is on sale now at Amazon for $1,350. That's a savings of $250 -- and an all-time low price for what is ultimately one of Apple's best pieces of tech.

Apple Studio Display, $1,350 (reduced from $1,600)

This monitor is the perfect pick for content creators or casual users. Its 5K support with 5120 x 2880 resolution is a major draw, with its IPS display boasting a 60 Hz refresh rate and dedicated sRGB picture mode for use with Macs. All of this adds up to sharp text and images, with fantastic peak brightness and wide viewing angles. While there's no HDR support, the monitor is still absolutely gorgeous and more than capable of handling whatever you throw at it.

Additionally, it comes with built-in speakers, a webcam, and a microphone to handle impromptu Zoom meetings or presentations for anyone who works at home. It's the perfect companion for Mac computers, and a hardy, premium monitor for the rest of the pack -- even if it doesn't have some of the features less expensive models do. If you've been thinking about grabbing one, you can't go wrong at this price.

More of the best computer monitors of 2023

In the market for a new computer monitor in 2023? Find the best computer monitor for your needs, including top-rated monitors from Samsung, Dell, ASUS, LG and more. Finding the right computer monitor can be quite a challenge. How do you know which one will meet your needs for gaming, work or streaming? We've simplified the process by doing the research for you and finding the top computer monitors for you based on your planned use for the monitor. We've included monitors across a variety of brands and budgets to help you find the best option. All of these monitors have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor



Amazon

The Asus TUF curved gaming monitor boasts a 1080p HD display, one-millisecond response time and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $259

28" Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K gaming computer monitor

Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G70A monitor features 4K UHD resolution, a one-millisecond response time and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to eliminate choppiness, screen lag and image tears. The monitor offers a flexible gaming experience with adjustable screen positioning and an ultra-wide aspect ratio setting.

28" Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K gaming computer monitor, $600 (reduced from $800)

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor

Amazon

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. With a huge screen and great specs, this is one of the best gaming monitor options on the market.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,513 (reduced from $2,300)

27" Asus ROG Strix gaming monitor

Amazon

This Asus ROG computer monitor is optimized for serious gamers. It offers a 170 Hz refresh rate, one-millisecond response rate and a full HD display. The monitor currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with reviewers praising the picture quality and fast response time.

27" ASUS Republic of Gamers Strix gaming monitor, $238

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor



Amazon

This adjustable monitor from LG features an almost-borderless QHD display (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), a one-millisecond response time and 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor can tilt, pivot and adjust to the best height and angle for gaming.

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor, $387 (reduced from $600)

21.5" HP P22va computer monitor



Amazon

This is a great, budget-friendly computer monitor to add to your home office. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 25,000 reviews. It features a 1080p display with anti-glare coating. It has a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 Pixels and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. At only $118, it's a an accessible work monitor for people starting their first work-from-home job or small business.

21.5" HP P22va computer monitor, $118 (reduced from $150)

32" LG full HD computer monitor

Amazon

This LG computer monitor offers a larger screen with full HD display. One unique feature of this monitor is its screen split option. This allows you to split the screen to viewing work on multiple items. It's great for working on projects that involve a lot of copying and pasting between documents or that references online research. This monitor currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

32" LG full HD computer monitor, $200

27" Dell Video Conferencing computer monitor



Amazon

This monitor was designed with the needs of remote workers in mind. It has a high-quality built-In camera, noise-canceling dual microphones and USB-C connectivity for clear video conferencing. It's a great monitor for employees that spend a lot of time on Zoom or Skype.

27" Dell Video Conferencing computer monitor, $380

32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor

Amazon

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many Smart TVs with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for an ideal viewing experience. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor, $450 ($700)

27" Dell UltraSharp ultra-thin bezel computer monitor

Amazon

This monitor offers a great balance of features for both streaming and productivity. The Dell UltraSharp monitor has a 4K display with wide-color coverage and high-pixel density so that you can see all of the colors and details in your favorite shows. It also includes Dell Display Manager to help you easily arrange your apps and open items with multitasking views when working on projects. The monitor is also fully adjustable.

27" Dell UltraSharp ultra-thin bezel computer monitor, $450 (regularly $555)

