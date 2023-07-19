Apple iPad price tracker: When to buy the Apple iPad, the iPad Pro and the iPad Air

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple iPads are some of the top tablets of 2023. If you're hoping to upgrade your old tablet or snag a new iPad, you'll want to know whether you're going to get a good deal. The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple iPad models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy.

Keep reading to find out whether you should buy a new Apple iPad right now or wait for a better sale.

When to buy the Apple iPad 10th generation

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The iPad 10 lists for $449 on Apple's website and typically goes on sale at Amazon once every month or two. Right now it's marked down to $413 on Amazon, which is a decent discount on a fairly new iPad model. It does go on sale for $399 fairly often, so you will likely have an opportunity to save a bit more if you hold out for a better sale.

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $413 (reduced from $450)

When to buy Apple iPad Air 5



Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

The Apple iPad Air 5 is currently at its lowest price ever, so if you've been eyeing an iPad Air, you might want to act fast. Previously we've seen the tablet drop down to around $650 during sales, but now is the first time it's gone as low as $630 on Amazon. That's a major discount off the $749 list price.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $630 (regularly $749)

When to buy the Apple iPad Mini 6

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $469. It did go as low as $380 during Amazon Prime Day earlier this month. If you need a new iPad Mini for back-to-school season, you may want to take advantage of the more modest sale price and buy now. If you're not in a rush, consider holding out for a deeper discount.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $469 (reduced from $499)

When to buy the Apple iPad Pro 5

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro lists for $1,099 on Apple's website, but you can currently get it for $50 off on Amazon. This is a small discount, but it's actually a solid deal on the Ipad Pro as the model rarely goes on sale and did not dip below $1,049 during Amazon Prime Day.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9 inch) (space gray), $1,049 (reduced from $1,100)

