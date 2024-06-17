Amazon's bestselling window air conditioner is on double discount, just in time for summer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's not even the middle of summer and already there are record-high temperatures sweeping parts of the U.S. At this point, not having adequate air conditioning in your home can prove to be dangerous. If your floor fan isn't quite cutting it, or your old window AC unit just can't keep up with this season's heat, we highly recommend splurging on the 8,000 BTU Midea window air conditioner. Not only is it the No. 1 best-selling air conditioner on Amazon, but it's also a CBS Essentials bestseller.

Right now, you can combine a discount on Amazon with an on-site Amazon coupon to get this cooling device for $43 off. This may not sound like much of a discount, but considering the air conditioner's immense popularity, we're surprised it's on sale at all. Remember, to get the best price, make sure you add the available $20 coupon before checkout.

Midea U-shaped air conditioner: Save $43

Amazon

If you're looking to cool a space smaller than 550 square feet, we recommend this Midea U-shaped air conditioner. It runs quietly (operating at less than 32 dB), offers 8,000 BTUs of cooling power.

Our favorite features include a dust filter and DC inverter technology that uses 35% less energy compared with units from competitors. We also like its U-shaped design, which makes it much easier to install into most windows.

But it's the smart functionality that we really like. Instead of using the included remote, you can control this air conditioner with an app on your iOS or Android smartphone, or using voice commands if you have an Amazon Alexa home hub or smart speaker. And yes, this air conditioner has received Energy Star certification and is competitively priced. What more could you possibly want from an air conditioner that'll keep you cool all summer long?

The Midea U-shaped air conditioner (8,000 BTUs) has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Hardly knew it was running it was so quiet," while another customer said, "I was skeptical that this would be quiet enough after selling our previous window air conditioner because it was so loud. This air conditioner is amazing."

One reviewer, who gave the air conditioner a five-star rating, said, "It's powerful and mainly quiet. It's like a mini split. You won't regret and price is right. Buy now before price go up again."