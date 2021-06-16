Amazon Prime Day: What you should know about Instant Pot, the kitchen appliance on sale now

Portland Press Herald / Contributor via Getty Images

Instant Pot multi-cookers are one of the most popular kitchen gadgets on the planet. According to one survey, 21% of American adults own one of the small kitchen appliances that perform up to 16 functions (depending on the model), from pressure cooking to air frying.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to pick up an Instant Pot; the brand is known to seriously slash prices during the event. Last year, some models (including the now-discontinued Ultra Mini) were up to 58% off retail price.

While this year's Prime Day deals have yet to be announced, there is no better time to start planning your Instant Pot purchase. CBS Essentials has rounded up some of the best deals on the most popular models from last year's Prime Day. Plus, we've added a few more models that could see big price cuts as well once Amazon Prime Day starts on Monday, June 21.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo is the brand's classic and most economical offering. Available in a variety of sizes (3-, 6- and 8-quart), it's a good model for a first-time Instant Pot owner, given its user friendliness, and an interface less complicated than some of the more expensive models. It offers seven functions, serving as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer and yogurt maker. Last year, the 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Mini, a smart choice for apartment living, was offered for $20 off on Prime Day. It's currently $6 off at Amazon.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1

Instant Pot via Amazon

Think of the Instant Pot Duo Nova as the Duo, plus a luxury package. It does everything the Nova does, but has a few extra features including an easy sealing lid, a simple steam release, an easy-to-read LED display panel and a cooking progress indicator. In addition to being available in 3-, 6- and 8-quart sizes, there is also a 10-quart super-size option, great for large families or those who cook in big batches. Last year, the 10-quart model was offered for $50 off.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1

Instant Pot via Amazon

Air fryers are another popular Prime Day home purchase. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp eliminates the need to buy both; one of its 11 functions happens to be crisping. It comes with a multi-level air-fryer basket with a dehydrating and broiling tray and protective pad, which you can use to keep your countertop safe.

The 8-quart Crisp also pressure cooks, sautes, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates. It comes equipped with Instant Pot's EasySeal lid, which automatically and safely seals for pressure cooking. Last year, it was $60 (or 33% off) on Prime Day. Currently, it can be had for $20 off.

Instant Pot Aura Pro 11-in-1

Instant Pot via Amazon

You might notice that the Aura looks different from the other Instant Pots: It's more oval in shape, like a traditional slow cooker. That's because it is one of the only Instant Pot models that doesn't offer the pressure-cooking function. However, the sleek stainless steel gadget is a definite powerhouse, offering 11 functions, such as sear-sauté, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, sous vide, roast, yogurt, rice, multigrain and keep warm.

Last year it was just $70 on Prime Day -- more than 50% off the original price.

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

Instant Pot via Amazon

If you are already the proud owner of an Instant Pot and are shopping for an air fryer this Prime Day, you should seriously consider the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid. This handy accessory transforms most Instant Pot models into an air fryer, broiler, roaster, oven, warmer and dehydrator, eliminating the need for other bulky kitchen gadgets. It also comes with a multi-level air fryer basket with a dehydrating and broiling tray and a protective pad for storage and countertop use.

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid is currently available on sale for $75, reduced from $90.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1

Instant Pot via Amazon

Instant Pots are known for decreasing cooking time. The souped-up Instant Pot Pro is a newer model that promises to heat and cook even faster than the other models. The all-black gadget is available in 6- and 8-quart sizes, making it a solid option for families or anyone who does meal prep. It offers 28 program settings for essential meals, plus five programmable settings for all of your personal favorites.