The top January 2022 deals at Amazon to shop right now

Whether you received an Amazon gift card over the holidays or are just in the mood to score a great deal, there are some amazing January sale finds at Amazon right now. You can save big on Vitamix, Apple products and more.

Click below to see all of Amazon's current deals.

Or ahead, let us do the searching for you with the top January deals to shop at Amazon right now, including free money when you reload an Amazon gift card.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

This Amazon streamer has a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and you can speak to its Alexa voice remote. Apply the code STREAM21 at checkout for this $20 discount.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $30 (reduced from $50)

Clorox disinfecting wipes (15 pack)

Amazon

Gone are the days of the Clorox wipe shortage. You can now find this 15-pack on sale for $38 to stock up on.

Clorox disinfecting wipes (15 pack), $38 (reduced from $42)

Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon

Standard and kids Amazon Fire tablets are up to 50% off right now. Consider the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet with 32 or 64 GB. It's 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and hands-free with Alexa. Pay $15 more for a model without lockscreen ads.

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, $55 (reduced from $110)

Amazon gift card promo offer: spend $100, get $10 for free

Amazon

Reload an Amazon gift card you have with $100 or more and get $10 credited to the card for free. Note that this offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members.

Amazon gift card promo offer: spend $100, get $10 for free

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch (50mm): $108

Amazon

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon's most popular fashion deals right now.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch, $108 (reduced from $149)

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade: $384



Amazon

If you're looking to invest in a professional-grade blender, you don't want to miss this deal. The Vitamix 5200 has a speed-control dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend and a seven-year full warranty.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, $384 (reduced from $550)

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set: $111



Amazon/Teccpo

This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $111 (regularly $144)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179

Amazon

Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Apple AirPods Pro: $190

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a huge discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $169 (reduced from $179)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $150

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $150 (reduced from $260)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $57

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $57 (reduced from $120)

V-shaped face masks: $14

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to save an extra 5%.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $14 (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is a CBS Essentials fan favorite. And it's now 42% off at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

