One of the best air fryers on Amazon is on sale for more than half off

If you've been on the hunt for a great air fryer, we recommend you try out the highly rated Instant Vortex Plus six-quart air fryer. This air fryer is one of the best air fryers on the market right now. And for a limited time, is $72 at Amazon, a whopping 58% off its list price of $170. We can't emphasize this enough: This air fryer deal is hot.

The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer can cook up to six portions of food, making this a great option for families. The air fryer comes with a dishwasher-safe basket, as well as overheating protection and an auto shut off for safety. It boasts a 4.5-star rating with more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon.

Instant, the brand behind the famous Instant Pot, is known for making quality kitchen appliances with a variety of cooking options. Check out all the reasons why you should treat yourself to the on-sale Instant Vortex Plus air fryer below.

Instant Vortex Plus six-quart air fryer: Save 58%

What immediately stands out about the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is the ability to actually see what you're cooking thanks to the basket's convenient window. This isn't a common feature among air fryers, and serves as a good guide that can tell you at what temperature and how long you should be cooking your dishes.

You can adjust the cooking temperature of your food between 95 to 400 degrees, though if you'd prefer to take the guesswork out of cooking entirely, you can choose from six cooking options available on the machine. These include air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. There's so much you can cook in this, you might find yourself using your stovetop and oven significantly less.

With the air fryer, which, according to the brand, you can cook wings, fries, nuggets and more using 95% less oil than conventional methods. Use the roast setting to cook marinated meats, the bake option for breads, buns and cakes, the broil option for melting cheese on dishes such as nachos, and the dehydrate option for making your own dried fruit and jerky at home.

This would make a great addition to anyone's home, especially those who prefer quick meals and more hands-off cooking methods. We also think this would be a great tool to have on hand to prepare food for your Super Bowl LVIII party.

One Amazon customer wrote, "Should have gotten one of these long ago! No need for the two of us to heat a large oven, just pop our food in this speedy little oven and it's done in no time. Cleaning is a breeze too. One thing we really like is grilled cheese sandwiches - crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside in just a few minutes!"