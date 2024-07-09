The 5 trendiest finds at Sam's Club in July 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One of our favorite things about wholesale clubs is discovering new items, from snacks to home goods to tech. And there's a whole bunch of great new items available at Sam's Club this July.

The retailer just refreshed its Trending Items list for the new month. The shopping experts here at CBS Essentials have scoured all the most popular viral products at Sam's Club now to bring you a curated list of our top five finds. This month's top trending items include a genius solution for keeping fruit flies at bay, a pair of Timberland boots at an incredible price and a cooler backpack that'll make you the hit of any tailgating party this fall.

Read on to discover our top Sam's Club Trending Item picks for July 2024, or tap the button below to view the full collection of trending items. Remember, this list will change with time, so be sure to stop back at Sam's Club website regularly so you can be the first to score the next new viral sensation.

To shop the trending item collection at Sam's Club, you'll need to be a Sam's Club member. If you're not a member yet, we have good news: There's a Sam's Club membership deal that will save you 50% on your first year. Sign up now through July 31, 2024, and you'll pay just $25. (A Club level membership to Sam's Club is normally $50 per year.)

There's also a deal on Sam's Club Plus memberships if you want to start earning a 2% reward on your purchases (among other great perks). Normally $110, your first year of Sam's Club Plus membership is just $70.

The trendiest finds at Sam's Club in July 2024

Lace up a new pair of Timberland boots at a great price

Sam's Club

One of the best parts of shopping Sam's Club is discovering items from the trendiest brands at much-better-than-usual prices. Case in point: This 4.8-star-rated Timberland men's premium waterproof boot. The classic design features a leather upper with a leather collar, and is finished with waterproof seam-sealing.

Sam's Club reviewers rave about their quality. Says one: "Excellent quality shoe. My son scouted around for some Timberland boots for a few months. Mall prices were inflated. I joined the search, and to my surprise, I discovered that Sam's had Timberland Boots and they had the style he wanted too. Not only that, the price was the best one that we found!"

Score your pair of men's Timberland boots at Sam's Club now for $142.98. It's available in sizes 8 through 13.

This NCAA backpack cooler is the ultimate fall tailgating accessory

Sam's Club

Get ready for college football season at Sam's Club. This 30-can backpack cooler features cushioned shoulder straps for comfortable carrying to and from the tailgate party. It's a great way to show off team pride: The cooler comes in your favorite NCAA team's primary color, with an oversized screen-printed team logo. Forty-three teams are available.

The cooler measures 12.21 by 7 by 14.96 inches. It's made from waterproof fabric and features a heat-sealed leakproof liner to keep drinks and food cold without mess.

Get this NCAA backpack cooler at Sam's Club this July for $39.98.

Get an incredible deal on a Le Creuset Dutch oven

Sam's Club

Professional and amateur chefs alike love the Le Creuset brand. The enameled cast-iron cookware is known for its heat distribution and durability. In short: Le Creuset cookware is built to last a lifetime.

This 9-quart round Dutch oven by Le Creuset is oven-safe to 500 degrees. The enamel finish is chip- and stain-resistant, and the whole thing is dishwasher safe. A tight-fitting lid is included to circulate steam and return moisture to the food.

If purchased elsewhere, you could expect to pay $500 for this piece of high-end cookware. Right now at Sam's Club, you can pick one up in black or cerise (red) for $349.98.

This gadget keeps flies away this summer without poison

Sam's Club

We love summer weather here at CBS Essentials, but we hate all the bugs that come with that summer weather, like house flies, gnats and fruit flies.

The 4.3-star-rated Zevo flying insect trap is a simple, elegant solution that works without odors, poisons or dangerous chemicals. Plug it in near sources of food, such as fruit bowls and trash cans. It uses blue and UV light to attract insects, which it captures via a sticky adhesive. There's no mess to clean up or dead bugs to touch -- all you do is replace the refill cartridge when it's full.

Sam's Club sells Zevo flying insect traps in packs of two for $39.98, so you can have a wider zone of anti-bug coverage throughout your home. Six refill cartridges are included.

These light-up shoes add fun to back-to-school

Sam's Club

Get your kids ready for back-to-school season with one of the coolest pairs of sneakers they'll ever wear. These Member's Mark boys play shoes light up with every step, adding fun and excitement to that first day back in class.

The Member's Mark boys light-up play shoe is made of cotton canvas and rubber, with a memory foam insole for added comfort. They're available in three designs, with sizes ranging from 7 to 13.

The best part about these shoes may be their price. They're just $12.98 at Sam's Club. (At a price this good, you might want to pick up a couple different colorways.)

