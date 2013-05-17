Drones take over
From farm fields in middle America, to battlefields in the Middle East, drones fly into controversy
Latest
-
This might be the first drone billboard
"I just figured, why not capitalize? Why not put your advertising, put your content on the drone itself?"
-
Airport drone sighting sparks demand for new rules in U.K.
British Airline Pilots Association warning of looming catastrophe unless drones are subject to tougher regulation
-
Facebook's solar-powered drone makes successful landing
New video shows the successful test of Facebook's massive drone that has a wing span of a Boeing 737. It was able to land on its own near Yuma, Arizona, after flying for an hour and 46 minutes. Facebook plans to use a fleet of drones powered by sunlight to bring internet to remote parts of the planet.
-
Military drone crashes in California
A sophisticated and expensive piece of military equipment crashed on Wednesday in Southern California. The unmanned drone, with a $220-million price tag, went down during a routine flight. CBS Sacramento's Drew Bollea has the story.
-
U.S. warplane shoots down armed Iranian-made drone In Syria
The U.S. military says it shot down an Iranian drone in Syria. In a statement, U.S. forces said the drone was shot down after it displayed "hostile intent." CBS News national security correspondent David Martin has the latest.
-
Meet the Reaper, the military's newest drone
The MQ-9 Reaper weighs about 2.5 tons and costs $11 million to make. It carries thousands of pounds of bombs and missiles. It features heat-seeking technology used to fight wildfires. The drone can fly without refueling for up to 24 hours and can also be disassembled and packed into a shipping container for transport.
-
Could drones increase warning time for tornadoes?
Tornado survivors often describe how the powerful storms seemingly come out of nowhere. While advances have been made in detecting tornadoes, forecasters are still unable to predict exactly when and where a twister will touch down. Researchers at four universities are now working to increase the warning time by using drones. Tony Dokoupil reports.
-
What does it take to put on a drone light show?
Meticulous planning and Intel technology goes into the nighttime displays
-
The meticulous planning behind synchronized drone light shows
Drones are now lifting off in swarms to perform light shows in the sky, like in Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance this year. The synchronized Shooting Star drones are created by Intel. Carter Evans shows us the meticulous methods behind the spectacular nighttime displays.
-
Drones fly through erupting volcano's ash clouds
A team of volcanologists used customized drones armed with sensors to go where humans can't
-
Drone racing gets off the ground
A whole new industry has cropped up around drone racing
-
NYC Drone Film Festival: Doonies 3: A Drone's Eye View
We're on the dunes for this New York City Drone Film Festival nominee from Jake Yubeta.
-
NYC Drone Film Festival: Moon Line
A night run down the slopes mesmerizes in this New York City Drone Film Festival nominee from Frederic Rousseau.
-
NYC Drone Film Festival: Cala d'en Serra - Drone Parkour
Some extreme athletic prowess dominates this New York City Drone Film Festival nominee from Giles Campbell Longley and Kie Willis.
-
NYC Drone Film Festival: Manabi 7.8
The aftermath of a terrible earthquake is on display in this New York City Drone Film Festival nominee from Juan Fernando Rojas.
-
NYC Drone Film Festival: Mixed Motion Project
A run that's anything but routine is showcased in this New York City Drone Film Festival nominee from Ilko Iliev and Marin Kafedjiiski.
-
NYC Drone Film Festival: Perspective
Jaw-dropping images from coastlines to mountain ranges mark this New York City Drone Film Festival nominee from Jay Worsley.
-
NYC Drone Film Festival: An Aerial Perspective of Nordland
Take a scenic tour of northern Norway in this New York City Drone Film Festival nominee from Michael Fletcher.
-
NYC Drone Film Festival: Australia
Check out beautiful aerial views of the land down under in this New York City Drone Film Festival nominee from Wild Pacific Media.
-
Inside the NYC Drone Film Festival
The world's best drone filmmakers will be in New York City to partake in the NYC Drone Film Festival. CBSN spoke with the event's founder, Randy Slavin, about how drones are revolutionizing cinematography.
-
American drone platoon helping Iraqi forces liberate Mosul
The $1.5 million RQ-7Bv2 drone is proving to be an effective weapon for American troops assisting Iraqi forces liberate Mosul. Holly Williams rode along with the soldiers operating the eye in the sky.
-
Al Qaeda second-in-command killed by CIA drone strike
CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin discusses why an al Qaeda leader was in Syria and what we know about Secretary of Defense James Mattis' "preliminary plan" to defeat ISIS.
-
ISIS drones disrupt U.S.-backed Iraqis' fight for Mosul
U.S. advisers are operating closer to the front lines in an attempt to help the Iraqis better coordinate their attacks
-
ISIS using drones as effective tool in arsenal
As Iraqi troops prepare to battle ISIS and take back western Mosul, they are facing a dangerous new weapon. ISIS is using drones to drop explosives and guide car bombs from above. Charlie D'Agata reports.
-
Drones could save your life in a natural disaster
Japan tests out an eye in the sky to help locate victims
Highlights
-
Could drones increase warning time for tornadoes?
-
Behind the making of a synchronized drone light show
-
Inside the NYC Drone Film Festival
-
Drones used to study sick killer whales in Antarctica
-
Feds keeping a close eye on drones and operators
-
Border Patrol fights drug-carrying drones flying across U.S.-Mexico border
-
Drones delivering life inside Rwanda
-
New FAA commercial drone regulations go into effect
-
Dutch police department's newest anti-drone recruits have wings
-
Plane allegedly crashes into drone during landing in London
-
Drones, virtual reality GoPro cam among top gadgets at CES 2016
-
Chinese drone company takes on the world
-
Transportation Dept. will require drones to be registered
-
Keeping a closer eye on drones
-
LAPD trying to crack down on illegal drones