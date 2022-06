Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, June 21st, 2022 ERCOT notice of possible emergency conditions due to heat, Heat related-illnesses to watch for amidst the high temperatures in North Texas, Both sides of the Aaron Dean trial are battling over who should judge the case, Trial continues for man charged with murder of Fort Worth police officer, An uncle and two nephews killed after their boat overturned on Lake Lavon, Air travel troubles continue for airlines and passengers, Scooby Doo Mystery Machine on AirBnB sells out