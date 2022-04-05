Watch CBS News

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines April 5, 2022

Biden says supply chain progress underway, Judge Ketanji Brown set to be confirmed this week, CBS DFW Speaks With Father Of Trevor Reed, Fort Worth safety plan addressed, COVID cases surging in parts of U.S., The Price Is Right Tour in Dallas
