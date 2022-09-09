Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Sep. 9

Friday Evening's Top Stories: A series of water main breaks is causing headaches in Fort Worth, more information is emerging about last night's shooting in Uvalde and FWISD is still looking to hire for dozens of positions.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.