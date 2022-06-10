Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, June 10

Friday Evening's Top Stories: How Dallas County is trying to help residents in need of help cooling off as temps heat up, Dallas' city manager may be on his way out and the police chief for Uvalde CISD has broken his silence.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.