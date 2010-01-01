Steve Pickett

Steve is an Emmy Award winning journalist. He has been recognized nationally for his coverage of Public Education and his reports from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina garnered the "Best News Story" Katie Award from the Press Club of Dallas.

Steve was the only broadcast journalist embedded with the 56th Brigade of the Texas National Guard during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also traveled with a group of Dallas physicians to Haiti in early 2010 to report on the aftermath of the devastating earthquake there.

He may be most noted for his coverage of the Dallas Independent School District. His daily reports provide solid information regarding the academic and educational landscape of North Texas.

Steve's career path includes work in Portland, Fresno, Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls. As a general assignment reporter, Steve has taken more in-depth looks into issues such as child neglect, race relations, domestic abuse and crime.

Steve has also received professional recognition from The National Association of Black Journalists, The Institute for Educational Inquiry, The Poynter Institute, and The University of Oklahoma Black Alumni Society.