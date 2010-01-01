Ginger Allen

Ginger is the Senior Investigative Reporter for the CBS 11 I-Team. She's an award-winning journalist who has traveled the country investigating wrong-doings, following trials, and covering hurricanes.

Ginger received an Edward R. Murrow Award after helping a North Texas mother track down lost cord blood she desperately needed for her sick child. After she began investigating, authorities shut down the blood bank. Ginger then exposed loopholes in the entire cord blood banking industry that were potentially putting others at risk.

Ginger has also been recognized numerous times by the Dallas Bar Association. She was honored with the organization's Grand Prize Stephen Philbin Award for her ongoing investigation into questionable deaths and medical standards at a Texas State Jail. The series of reports gained national attention from civil rights groups around the country. Lawmakers eventually closed the facility. She's received other Philbin awards after investigating the fire that killed a veteran Dallas Firefighter -- which eventually led to on-scene procedural changes -- and for giving a voice to an innocent mom who witnessed a crime and was thrust behind bars as a criminal.

The Texas State Comptroller agreed to audit convenience stores around North Texas after Ginger found many of them overcharging customers by taxing items that should not be taxed. The reports won a Lone Star Emmy Award.

Computer makers around the world recalled more than 10 million batteries used in laptop computers after Ginger exposed the dangers of overheating lithium ion batteries. The FDA reviewed its policies after she called it to task for allowing thousands of unapproved drugs onto the market. Dallas County Courts shut down and revamped an online public computer database after Ginger revealed it was exposing the highly sensitive personal information of thousands of adults and minors.

Ginger's reporting has also earned her the Texas Gavel Award from the State Bar of Texas, as well as recognition from the Associated Press, the Press Club of Dallas and the California Department of Health Services Award.

Ginger began as a general assignment reporter at CBS 11 in 1999. She also previously co-anchored CBS 11 This Morning and the CBS 11 Weekend News.

Before coming to CBS 11, Ginger was a lead reporter for WLWT-TV in Cincinnati. She traveled with NBC News Channel covering major national news events for NBC affiliates all over the country. She was an anchor/reporter at KBAK-TV and anchor/co-host for KERN talk radio in Bakersfield, California. She reported at KMIR-TV in Palm Springs. Ginger began her career at KCBS-TV in Los Angeles as a researcher.

She grew up in Southern California and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Mass Communications and an emphasis on Media.

Ginger's family's founded the HP Buddy Bowl in 2017- an annual event which allows children with mental and physical challenges to play football. She also proudly participates in several other charities including Purple Stride DFW for Pancreatic Cancer, The Autism Treatment Center, The Greater Keller Women's Club, Young Man's Service League and National Charity League.

Ginger and her husband, Scott, have two children.

