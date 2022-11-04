Young artists learn about western art from the pros at Fort Worth exhibit

Young artists learn from the pros at Fort Worth exhibit

Young artists learn from the pros at Fort Worth exhibit

Young artists learn from the pros at Fort Worth exhibit

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is a destination for western art and cowboy culture, but western art isn't always accessible for younger people.

When Wilondja Ebula looks at western art it's hard to miss the sparkle in his eye.

An art student from Western Hills High School in Fort Worth, Ebula immigrated to the United States from Tanzania just 5 years ago.

He says there's something about western art that reminds him of home.

"The similarities [are] the nature, the desert, the weather basically," said Ebula.

Art, he says, is personal, a reflection of life through his eyes.

"Art is something that I do for me and it's something that brings people together in different ways," said Ebula. "You can create a story from art."

Ebula is one of over 300 high school students who were selected to meet with notable western artists at the event.

"When I was growing up, I wasn't exposed to that," said Brandon Bailey, a Cowboy Artists of America member artist.

Bailey showed his scenic landscapes, demonstrating his style and technique with the young artists, hoping his paint strokes inspire a stroke of creativity.

"Hey if you have a dream with the arts pursue it, because it's possible," said Bailey.

Bailey is an artist from Nebraska. His Native American background is evident in his historical work.

Now, he gets to inspire young artists to pursue their art dreams

A blank canvas of possibility for students like Wilondja.

"it's beautiful art here, the painting – the story behind the painting – it's just beautiful"," said Ebula.

This event was organized by Imagination Fort Worth, Cowboy Artists of America and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

If you'd like to check out the western art on display at the 56th Annual Cowboy Artists Of America Exhibition and Sale, the event is being held at The Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth from November 4 to 5.

Tickets are available online.