World War II veteran's remains return to North Texas after 79 years

QUINLAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you visit this small family cemetery in Quinlan, an hour east of Dallas, you'll see a marker for Frank Ardith Norris.

"But he's not here." Steve Norris said the fate of his late uncle's remains since 1943, when the 23-year-old Army Air Force pilot was shot down in Eastern Europe during World War II.

"There was always that wonder in the family, I think, for my grandmother and grandfather, and yes, we always wondered if he was in Romania. We suspected he was, but we just didn't know exactly where," recalled Steve.

Frank Ardith Norris was missing for nearly eight decades after his plane was shot down in WWII. dpaa.mil

Frank was killed during Operation Tidal Wave, a dangerous aerial bombing mission targeting the Nazis oil supplies in Romania. "Over the target itself, 55 aircraft were shot down; the Germans were waiting for us," Steve said.

Norris was posthumously awarded most of the eight medals his family now cherishes, but they had to bury an empty casket with the fading hope that the Army would someday find his remains.

In 2015, the Army contacted the Norris family asked them for their DNA. That DNA matched bone fragments that had been recovered, and on April 22, 2022, Frank Ardith Norris will finally come home to be buried next to his parents.

"He's not forgotten. It's an amazing story. We can't give the Army enough credit; they've just been spectacular," Steve said.

What could be the last funeral procession ever for a North Texas soldier killed in action during World War II will begin on Friday evening at DFW Airport and end in Norris's hometown.

"We finally, I think for the entire family, have closure. There's always been a sense of wonder: where is he? He was a true hero. He was a 23-year-old farm boy from Quinlan Texas who risked his life time and time and time again."

Norris's public funeral will be on April 30, 2022.

His family says they would love to see people along the procession route tomorrow when the flight arrives at DFW Airport just before 6 p.m.

The procession from DFW will run along I-30 and then take Highway 276 from Rockwall to Quinlan.