Work begins on $2.5 billion development where 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' stood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became a viral sensation in 2020 when the implosion of an 11-story building didn't go quite according to plan, leaving the core of the structure standing at an angle.

People decided to take pictures with the leaning tower behind them. Some even painted pictures. Days later, crews were able to knock the entire structure down.

Now more than two years later, work now begins on the massive development project that will cover the 27 acres on the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Haskell Avenue.

Mock-up of "The Central" development in Dallas. De La Vega Captial Development

The $2.5 billion mixed-use development is called "The Central," which will include several high-rise buildings full of apartments, offices, retail stores, restaurants and several open green spaces.

"Within the park, we'll have four restaurants with big patios, a big lawn, and an opportunity for walkability with trails and walking paths," said Artemio De La Vega, CEO of De La Vega Capital Development, the company behind the project.

The original goal was to start the construction on this project in 2020, but due to many different factors, crews are just now digging in.

"The Leaning Tower and a month after that it was COVID and so that changed things a little bit, and now we're got interest rates going up," added De La Vega.

Rendering of the planned Dallas development "The Central." De La Vega Captial Development

While the lot has sat empty for years, it's about to look a lot different – and once again be one of Dallas' most Instagrammable spots.

De La Vega said the entire project will take about eight years to complete, but by the end of 2024, the first restaurants should open up.

To learn more about this project, click here.