Woman killed, teen shot at Dallas apartment; Suspect found dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The suspect who killed a woman and shot a teenage girl at a Dallas apartment early Thursday morning is dead, police say.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. July 14, police responded to a shooting call in the 12000 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl shot. The woman was identified as Karla Castillo.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where Castillo died and the teen is in critical condition.

Police determined Castillo and the suspect, 44-year-old Jorge Saldenos Escobar Flores, got into a fight during which he shot both her and the teen.

Following the shooting, Flores barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Detectives then executed a search warrant and SWAT found Flores dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police said there were witnesses inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not harmed.

Several neighbors told CBS 11 they are shocked this happened in their neighborhood.