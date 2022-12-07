Woman injured after vehicle struck by train

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman has been hurt after her vehicle was hit by a train in Wylie Tuesday evening.

Fire crews got the call just before 7 p.m. near the corner of Ballard Street and Ann Drive.

Officials say the woman became disoriented and wound up on the tracks, and then her SUV was hit by the Kansas City Southern train.

She was taken to Medical Center of Plano with some facial injuries and a left-arm injury, according to Wylie Fire Chief Brandon Blythe.

There was no damage to the train, and crews worked to clear the track. Traffic in the area was snarled for a time.