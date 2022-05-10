Woman critically injured after shooting on Bolivar Street

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department continues to investigate a Monday night shooting that left one woman critically injured.

It happened at a home in the 1500 block of Bolivar Street.

Upon arrival, officers detained a suspect and found the victim with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered emergency first aid and Denton Fire medics transported her with critical injuries to a local hospital for treatment.

After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, detectives learned that a male suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument prior to the shooting. While the investigation is ongoing, he remains detained in police custody.