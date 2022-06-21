Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at Walmart in Roanoke

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake is home to a new millionaire after someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the drawing on June 11.

The ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter, located at 1228 N. Highway 377, in Roanoke. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-20-26-53-69), but not the red Powerball number (5).

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

By choosing the Power Play for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.