Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. 

But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. 

It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. 

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. 

Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. 

Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.

