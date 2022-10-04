Reward increased for wanted convicted sex offender Erick Martinez

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The reward for convicted sex offender Erick Martinez, 34, of Dallas, was increased to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips in October.

Martinez is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.

He has been wanted since September 2021, when the Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for his arrest for four counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of failure to comply with sex offender register requirements.

In 2011, Martinez was convicted of 17 counts of sexual assault of a child, 17 counts of indecency with a child by contact, two counts of sexual assault, one count of indecency with a child by exposure and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle. The convictions stemmed from incidents involving a 16-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman, and another victim (age unknown).

Martinez was given 37 five-year sentences and one six-month sentence. In June 2020, he was arrested by the Dallas Police Department for four counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He subsequently bonded out of jail.

Martinez is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his right arm and scars on his head, both arms and right hand. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to El Paso.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.