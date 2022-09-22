Watch CBS News
Local News

Walmart to hire 40,000 employees for the holiday season & beyond

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Sep. 21
Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Sep. 21 02:16

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Walmart announced Wednesday it is planning to hire 40,000 associates for the holiday season and beyond.

Senior Vice President Maren Waggoner stated in a corporate blog post that the retail giant will be welcoming associates "in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles."

They will begin, she said, by offering current employees more hours and then extending the offer to those who would prefer to work on a temporary basis.

The new roles will include:  

  • Seasonal store associates
  • Full-time truck drivers
  • Customer care associates 

Customer care associates will operate in Walmart's call centers this season which are located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Northwest Arkansas and Draper, Utah. 

Those interested in applying can find more information here.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.