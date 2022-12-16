Walmart begins offering drone delivery for Texas shoppers

Drone delivery now an option for some Texas Walmart shoppers

Drone delivery now an option for some Texas Walmart shoppers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's about to get even easier to get deliveries from Walmart.

For the first time ever in Texas, the big box store is offering drone delivery for shoppers living within a mile of several Texas Walmart stores.

Students at Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy in south Dallas looked to the sky this morning as a drone airlifted a package from Walmart to the school's front lawn right before their eyes.

"Being able to expose students to new things that make them excited, anything that makes students excited about school, excited about learning," said Letrice Portley the principal of Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy.

Students cheered as a drone powered by DroneUp traveled from a local Walmart less than a mile away, dropped down to about 80 feet and then gently dropped a small package to the ground.

Eighth grader Regina Shofner flies drones in her free time.

"It's kind of like you're playing a video game," said Shofner..

After today, she's even more inspired to pursue a career in technology.

"I would pursue it as a career and in college because I mean I love technology and coding it I see a lot of codes in the drone," she said.

"They feel empowered," said Principal Portley. "It's their turn to pick up that banner and run with it to see where droning or a career in stem and technology can take them."

As for Walmart's drone delivery, in order to get your items delivered by drone, you'll need to live within about a mile of one of the 11 participating Walmart stores in the DFW area. And for a delivery fee of $3.99 you'll get your drone delivered package in 30 minutes or less.

Walmart also presented the Piedmont Global Academy with a $5,000 at today's event.

The following is a full list of Walmart stores offering drone delivery in our area: