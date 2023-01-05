1 dead after UPS truck crashes, lands in creek

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a UPS truck crashed into a barrier and landed in a creek.

The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road.

A UPS truck pulling two trailers had collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier.

The truck and trailers landed in the creek below.

Dallas Fire-Rescue's dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who has died. There is no word on the cause of the crash.

The two right southbound lanes and entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road will remain closed until the truck and trailers are removed from the creek.