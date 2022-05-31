Two arrested in Parker County homicide

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFWNEWS.COM) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a Parker County homicide.

Loftis and Watts Parker County Sheriff

William Floyd Watts, 30, and Leonard Ray Loftis, 33, were identified as the suspects in the death of 38-year-old Jamie Eugene Shaw Jr. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined the cause and manner of death was homicide by multiple stab wounds.

Loftis was arrested in Palo Pinto County on May 27 with a bond set at $750,000. Watts turned himself into the Polk County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office on May 28 for the murder warrant, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Shaw's body was found on May 20 when a witness stopped at the railroad crossing for a passing train around 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Bennett Road in western Parker County. A witness told investigators they saw a dark-colored vehicle flee, according to the release.

Parker County Sheriff's investigators and crime scene technicians traveled to Arkansas to interview Watts and to process his vehicle for evidence. He was taken to the Parker County Jail early Sunday morning on a $1,000,000 bond.

"We would like to thank the Texas Rangers for their assistance in the investigation," said Sheriff Russ Authier. "We would also like to thank Polk County officials and the numerous other agencies for their cooperation and assistance as well. Finally, we would like to commend our Criminal Investigations Division who tirelessly worked around the clock over the holiday weekend in order to solve this murder case and make these arrests."