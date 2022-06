ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Trinity Valley Community College in Athens went under a lockdown at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The school confirmed with CBS 11 that it is not due to an on-campus event.

The school tweeted out to shelter in place immediately for an emergency lockdown.

Emergency lockdown. Shelter in place immediately. Lock all doors on the Athens campus. — TVCC (@TrinityValleyCC) June 23, 2022

This story is developing.