Tony Romo shares joys of fatherhood ahead of another long broadcast campaign

By Keith Russell

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Lead CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo is moving closer to the end of his off-season, but before he tackles another long grueling broadcast campaign he took some time to share the joys of fatherhood. 

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his family are having the time of their lives, most recently enjoying a trip to the movies to see Top Gun: Maverick

Romo, who just won the American Century Golf Championship for the third time, also shared some fatherhood advice with Dallas-native and three-time major golf champion Jordan Spieth, who just had a baby boy with his wife last year.

"Listen to your wife is probably the best advice that I've given him," he said. "I think that he's gonna be a wonderful father, he already is."

Keith Russell

Keith Russell is our morning news anchor and was a sports anchor/reporter for CBS11 KTVT starting in 2015.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 8:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

