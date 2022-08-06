Thousands pack AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back-to-School Kickoff

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands of families packed AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back to School Kickoff. The district gave away 10,000 backpacks and school supplies.

"[It's] nice to have resources and assistance from the community," Elijah Crumpton said.

Students also received free haircuts as well as dental, vision, and health screenings. It's the 8th year the district has put on the back-to-school drive, but parents say they are struggling more this year.

"Inflation is a fool right now," Jimea Bailey said.

The rise in inflation has caused financial stress for many families. Jimea Bailey says everything seems to break the bank.

"[People have] to work overtime just to make sure that you cover yourself, plus make sure the kids are fed, rent is paid, and bills are taken care of," Bailey said. "This gives us a little bit of ease."

Arlington ISD Superintendent Sr. Marcelo Cavazos says about 70% of students in the district are financially disadvantaged and giving away free school supplies helps students succeed on the first day.

"This gives families an opportunity to be ready for school and reduce that anxiety of the first day of school as much as possible," Dr. Cavazos said.

Most Arlington ISD schools being Aug. 15.