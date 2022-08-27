Thousands of fans pack Arlington entertainment district for Cowboys, Rangers home games

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's a rare night when the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers both have home games.

That means more than a hundred thousand sports fans are converging on the neighboring stadiums in Arlington, creating a lot of excitement but also traffic headaches.

There's far more interest in the Cowboys out here tonight even though their game doesn't count.

With the Rangers struggling, the return of football breathes new life into the DFW sports scene.

It's their first visit ever to AT&T Stadium - Randy Glasgow and his family dressed for the occasion because they are longtime Cowboys fans.

"Die hard," Glasgow said. "We've been watching some home and now we finally have the opportunity to come we are excited

"I'm feeling really pumped and really excited," said fan Randal Glasgow.

It's also the first time the Ramirez family will get to see Globe Life Field in person despite being loyal fans of the Rangers.

"First time at the stadium and I've never been to a baseball game, so I'm pretty excited," Claudia Ramirez said.

While Rangers fans headed straight for the stadium, Cowboys' tailgaters enjoyed pregame parties in the parking lot.

"I think it's going to be a challenge, offensive line definitely taking hits," said Cowboys fan Corey Johnson.

The Rangers now find themselves fighting for attention, but their fans will argue their game tonight still beats pre season football.

"Texas Rangers, definitely preseason game for the Cowboys, me personally think they're really boring," Johnson said.

Some of these fans maybe in for a shock when they leave because Highway 360, which runs north and south, just east of the entertainment district will be closed going southbound because of construction.

It could lead to a lot of people getting home in the wee small hours of the morning.

