The Baylor Scott & White investment in future healthcare workers is already paying off

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Across industries, the pandemic has left employers scrambling to both care for current workers while also investing in the generation that will replace them. It's a task that Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White has been tackling for decades - and it's already paying dividends.

"I have one doctor who is doing her residency here... a graduate from one of these [local] ISDs," shares Art Signo, R.N., director of education, BSW Vascular Hospital. "She did not know she could do this. She did not know she could become a doctor. Somebody had to push her, somebody had to encourage her, someone had to tell her that she can do this."

Signo, a master's degree R.N. and army veteran is passionate about healthcare, community health and the younger generation that he feels can be the bridge for both needs. It's one reason 'career day' over the years has grown into much more than a classroom visit. Older students shadow healthcare professionals on the Baylor campus.

"All the way from doctors to techs, to material management... it's been really cool to see how the hospital works," says Garland ISD Junior Sarah Niman in videotaped comments to BSW about the program. "Getting to interact with patients and how everyone's involved, and everyone is constantly learning is a great experience."

It's called the Title I school program - geared towards districts with a high population of economically disadvantaged students. Right now, the hospital system is working with Dallas, Garland and Mesquite ISDs.

"I always say to these kids - the answer to the current problems that we have in healthcare like cancer, diabetes - the solution is in their heads today!" says Signo. "I just need to take it out of there by getting them to go to school."

And overcome the barriers to getting there. Signo has earned an honorary degree in resilience, as well, saying he can relate to the same challenges that many of the students are facing.

"Where you're at today...I was where you're at. I wasn't in the top 10%. I was not the A+ student," shares Signo about the advice he gives to students. "I was probably the 'C' student in High school - but because of my drive and determination and wanting to do something - that kept me going."

And what helps to drive him, now, is knowing that the students in the program might one day come back to Baylor as doctors, nurses, and various professionals - but that they can also have an impact as healthcare ambassadors in the communities in which they live right now.

"If we imbedded one healthcare provider into that home, financially that family can be better... health wise they can be better, also."

Signo knows that there's only so much that guests in under resourced communities can do - even those with wonderful intentions. But they can speak at a health fair or event and then leave. Placing healthcare professionals - even students with an interest in better health - in those communities allows them a greater opportunity to educate, encourage and lead their families and neighbors to healthier life choices.

Already the program counts more than 200 graduates who have returned to work at BSW. Countless more are likely contributing to other health systems around the country. It's a recipe for better health that Signo hopes others will copy.

"The story is don't stop. Don't stop your dream: if I can do it, you can do it."