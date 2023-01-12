Texas Mega Millions player wins $3M

GRAYSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest Mega Millions winner in Texas has claimed their prize worth $3,000,012 for the drawing on Nov. 1, 2022.

He/she bought the ticket at Enderby Gas Inc., located at 20544 U.S. Highway 377, in Whitesboro. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-9-15-16-17), but not the Mega Ball number (25). The Megaplier number was 3. The claimant even won an extra $4 on the same ticket.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball.

Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but could still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million.

By choosing the Megaplier feature for $1 more per play, people can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million.