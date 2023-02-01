Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler. 

The children were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The baby's name is Aiden and the toddler's name is Aaliyah Langford.

a-alert.jpg
Have you seen us? Texas AMBER Alert/The Lost

The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. It's believed they're in a white 2005 Chrysler van, Texas license plate BP9V603.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border. 

First published on February 1, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.