Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee

SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler.

The children were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The baby's name is Aiden and the toddler's name is Aaliyah Langford.

Have you seen us? Texas AMBER Alert/The Lost

The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. It's believed they're in a white 2005 Chrysler van, Texas license plate BP9V603.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border.